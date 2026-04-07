Cardi B says scammers allegedly ran up $60K on her credit card: ‘Y’all going to jail!’

Cardi B is warning scammers that trying to use her credit card was a very expensive mistake.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently revealed during an Instagram Live that someone attempted to rack up tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases after her American Express card went missing about two weeks ago. According to Cardi B, the suspicious activity began when she received an alert for a $40,000 purchase at Saks.

The Bronx-born star explained that her credit card is connected to her phone, meaning she receives instant notifications for every transaction.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m at a bodega or buying something online,” she said. “My phone goes ‘ding, ding, ding’ every time my card is used.”

Initially, Cardi B wondered if someone on her team had used the card, since assistants occasionally make purchases on her behalf. But her suspicions grew when another alert appeared about 35 minutes later for a $20,000 purchase at the Apple Store.

That’s when she knew something was wrong.

Before the rapper could even reach out, her accountant contacted her to flag the unusual charges. The card was immediately shut down and the team began contacting the stores where the purchases were attempted.

Cardi B says the people responsible may not have realized how closely the transactions were being monitored. According to the rapper, surveillance cameras captured clear images of the suspects at multiple locations, including the stores and a nearby bank where they allegedly tried to withdraw money.

“They even tried to go to Chase,” she said, noting that her card isn’t set up for ATM withdrawals.

Now, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper says she has clear photos of the individuals involved and warned that consequences could be coming.

“Y’all are going to jail! One thing about me,” she said. “I don’t play about my money.”