Fuel surge drives new shipping fees as Amazon, UPS, and FedEx raise costs

Rising global fuel costs are beginning to hit consumers more directly, as major logistics and delivery companies introduce new surcharges and price adjustments across the United States.

According to reporting by Newsweek, companies including Amazon, UPS, FedEx, and United States Postal Service are all responding to higher fuel and transportation costs linked to global market instability.

The spike in costs comes as tensions involving Iran continue to affect oil supply chains. Disruptions to key shipping routes have tightened global supply, pushing fuel prices higher and increasing operating costs across the logistics sector.

Amazon announced it will introduce a 3.5% “fuel and logistics-related surcharge” on third-party sellers using its fulfillment services. The fee is set to take effect April 17 in both the U.S. and Canada. The company said it had absorbed rising costs for some time but is now passing on part of the burden as conditions remain elevated.

Meanwhile, UPS confirmed it has adjusted its fuel surcharge structure, noting that its pricing is tied to the national average diesel fuel price and updated weekly. This means shipping costs could continue to fluctuate depending on fuel market conditions.

FedEx has also implemented additional fees, including a $0.50 per-pound surcharge on shipments from the U.S. to regions such as the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, with higher fees applied in the opposite direction.

The USPS is taking a slightly different approach, filing a proposal with regulators for a temporary 8% price increase on services like Priority Mail and Ground Advantage. If approved, the increase would begin April 26 and run through early 2027. First-Class Mail would not be affected.

Industry analysts say more volatility could be ahead. As fuel prices shift, carriers are expected to continue adjusting fees, especially on routes most impacted by global tensions.

For consumers and businesses alike, the changes could translate into higher delivery costs in the coming months, especially for international shipping and e-commerce orders.