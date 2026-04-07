Janai Norman confirms abrupt departure from ‘Good Morning America’: ‘I hoped that we’d have more time’

Janai Norman has confirmed her departure from “Good Morning America,” describing the exit as unexpected and emotionally difficult after years with the network, according to People.

The 36-year-old journalist shared the news in a video posted to Instagram on April 4, telling viewers she had hoped for more time on the show.

“I hoped that we’d have more time. And…It’s been hard on me that our time was cut short,” Norman said, adding that she cherished the opportunity to connect with colleagues and audiences. “It has been a joy… to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community.”

According to reporting by People, Norman’s exit came shortly after reports surfaced that her contract would not be renewed. A source cited by the outlet said she had known since early March but continued working professionally on-air until the news became public, at which point she was taken off broadcasts ahead of her contract’s expected end in early May.

Norman had served as a weekend co-anchor on the ABC program alongside Whit Johnson and Gio Benitez, with Somara Theodore providing weather coverage. She also contributed to other ABC News programs throughout her tenure.

Her departure marks the end of a 15-year run with ABC News, where she began as an intern in 2011. Over the years, Norman worked her way up to become a correspondent and co-anchor on programs including “World News Now” and “America This Morning,” before helping launch the weekend expansion of GMA in 2019.

Despite her disappointment, Norman said she is looking ahead to spending more time with her family. She noted that working weekends meant missing out on key moments with her three children, adding that the shift in priorities is “worth everything.”

Support from colleagues quickly followed her announcement. Former co-anchor Kenneth Moton publicly praised her career and expressed excitement for her next chapter.

Norman did not share specific details about her future plans but hinted that more updates will come. For now, her message to viewers was one of gratitude, thanking them for their support during what she described as a bittersweet transition.