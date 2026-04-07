Kamala Harris blasts Trump’s grim threat to Iran: ‘This is abhorrent’

Former Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is speaking out against President Donald Trump‘s latest threat against Iran, rebuking it as “abhorrent.”

“The President of the United States is threatening to commit war crimes and wipe out a ‘whole civilization’ — all because he started a disastrous war of his own making and had no plan and no strategy for how to end it,” Harris said in a public statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, President Trump wrote on Truth Social, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” further escalating his Easter Day threat to bomb Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Iran does not open up the Strait of Hormuz. The blockage of the waterway, through which more than 20% of the world’s oil and gas is shipped, has resulted in skyrocketing gas prices in the U.S. and around the world. President Trump gave Iran a deadline of Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET to stop the blockage, telling Iranian leaders, “Open the F—kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!“

Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump, arguably over the Biden-Harris administration’s involvement in Israel’s deadly military operation in Gaza that killed more than 70,000 Palestinians, said of Trump’s threat: “This is abhorrent, and the American people do not support this.”

The potential 2028 presidential candidate added, “Trump’s recklessness is needlessly putting our brave service members in harm’s way, destroying America’s global standing, and making life even more unaffordable for the American people. We must all stand against this and oppose funding this illegal war of choice.”

Since leaving office and returning to civilian life, Harris has remained a vocal critic of Trump and his second administration. While promoting her memoir “107 Days,” which details her personal reflections on her historic presidential campaign, and other public speaking events, Harris has slammed Trump’s domestic and foreign policies, including the deployment of U.S. military troops to American cities and the Trump administration’s aggressive and deadly immigration enforcement.

Many supporters of Harris have pointed out that the former vice president tried to warn American voters about many of Trump’s actions taken since returning to the White House. She herself has said as much.

“I predicted a lot about what’s happening right now. I’m not into saying I told you so, but we did see it coming,” Harris told a church full of mostly Black Americans at the funeral service for civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. in March.

Last week, in a video message ahead of Trump’s primetime address updating Americans on the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, Harris said, as a result of Trump’s war, “Costs are rising by the day, and meanwhile, he has done nothing to address the needs of the people of America.”

She added, “I bet you, he’s going to try and claim victory tonight. But the reality is, we’re watching what he does instead of listening to what he says.”