NAACP, for the first time in its history, calls for 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

The NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, is calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against Donald Trump, marking the first time in history that the group has called for the removal of a sitting U.S. president.

The organization, founded in 1909, demanded “urgent action” in response to President Trump’s “deteriorating health and increasingly delusional behavior.”

A statement from the NAACP explained, “The rhetoric and actions emanating from the highest office in the land have reached a level of instability that poses a direct threat to the well-being of millions of Americans and the integrity of our armed forces.”

Calls for executive or congressional intervention have escalated in recent days since Trump threatened to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and power plants, if Iran’s military does not stop blocking the Strait of Hormuz. The blockade, preventing oil and gas shipments across the waterway, has driven up gas and energy prices in the U.S., turning it into a political nightmare for President Trump, whose war in Iran has been criticized as a war of choice, not necessity.

On Tuesday, after doubling down on his threat against Iran during a Monday White House press conference, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “A whole civilization will die tonight.”

“In recent weeks, the president’s erratic statements and actions have raised grave concerns about his ability to fulfill the duties of his office. This is not merely a matter of political disagreement; it is a matter of national security, global stability, and the very fabric of our democracy,” said the NAACP.

Derrick Johnson, the national president and CEO of the NAACP, called Trump, 79, “unfit, unwell, and unhinged.”

FILE – NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson speaks before President Joe Biden addresses the crowd, at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

“The rhetoric and behavior we are witnessing from Trump isn’t just alarming, it’s dangerous. When the person entrusted with the highest office in the land demonstrates a disregard for truth, stability, and the well-being of the American people, it’s a threat to the entire nation and the world. Trump must be immediately removed from office,” said Johnson.

The 25th Amendment, which was ratified in 1967 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has only been invoked temporarily when a U.S. president underwent a medical procedure. Under the Constitution, a president can be removed from office when the Vice President and a majority of the president’s Cabinet inform Congress in a written declaration that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Upon doing so, the Vice President immediately assumes the powers and duties of the office as acting president.

As of now, it appears unlikely that Vice President JD Vance and a majority of the Trump Cabinet, who have publicly remained unwaveringly loyal to Trump, would seek to execute a 25th Amendment removal of Trump. A poll conducted by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) found that 89% of Trump’s MAGA supporters approve of his war in Iran, despite a majority of Americans disapproving.

The NAACP said Trump’s inability to “think clearly” or “act decisively” jeopardizes the U.S. military’s readiness and “undermines public trust at a time when unity and strength are paramount.”

“The 25th Amendment provides a critical mechanism for addressing presidential incapacity, and we cannot afford to ignore its provisions,” said the civil rights group.

The organization also urged Congress to “act with urgency,” joining calls from Democrats to hold a wars power resolution vote to force the end of Trump’s military operation. Republicans, who hold a majority in Congress, voted against attempts to rein in President Trump’s war powers.

“Our democracy, our armed forces, and the safety of our citizens depend on decisive action now,” said the NAACP. “We call on all leaders to prioritize the health of our nation and uphold the principles enshrined in our Constitution.”