UK bars Ye from entry over past anti-semitic remarks, forcing cancellation of major London music festival

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has been barred from entering the United Kingdom, a decision that has led to the cancellation of a major summer music event in London.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, UK authorities denied Ye permission to travel to the country, where he had been scheduled to headline the Wireless Festival in July. The three-day event, expected to draw around 150,000 attendees to Finsbury Park, has now been called off entirely.

The decision was reportedly made by the UK Home Office on the grounds that Ye’s presence would not be “conducive to the public good,” a standard used in immigration and entry rulings.

The move follows years of controversy surrounding the artist, including widely condemned antisemitic statements and public praise for Adolf Hitler.

Pressure had been building in the lead-up to the announcement. Several major sponsors, including Pepsi, Rockstar Energy, and Diageo, withdrew their support after Ye was confirmed as a headliner. British politicians also voiced strong opposition, with senior officials arguing he should not be given a platform.

In response to the backlash, Ye recently said he was open to meeting members of the UK’s Jewish community, stating he wanted to demonstrate personal growth following earlier controversies. He had previously issued a public apology, attributing some of his past behavior to a mental health episode.

Despite that, critics remained unconvinced. Community leaders emphasized that meaningful change would need to be demonstrated over time, not on a high-profile festival stage.