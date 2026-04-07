Virginia church donates $1M to wipe out rent debt for public housing residents

A historic Virginia church is stepping in to provide financial relief for hundreds of low-income families by pledging $1 million to wipe out rent debt for public housing residents.

According to The Washington Post, Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria has committed funds to help cover outstanding balances owed by residents living in housing managed by the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority. The decision was born out Alexandria’s mayor, Alyia Gaskins, learning that nearly 450 families owed nearly $1 million, ranging from as little as $50 to as much as $30,000, in backrent.

The initiative is designed as a one-time debt relief program aimed at easing the financial burden on families who have struggled with overdue rent. Many residents, like Alexandria tenant Ronesha Parker, have faced ongoing challenges, including maintenance issues and administrative difficulties, while trying to stay current on payments.

For Parker and others, the news came as a surprise. Residents received notices informing them they qualified for the program, offering what many described as a rare moment of relief after years of financial pressure.

Church leaders say the effort is rooted in a broader mission to support vulnerable communities and address systemic inequalities. By eliminating debt, they hope to give families a chance to stabilize their finances and avoid the long-term consequences that unpaid balances can create, such as eviction risks or damaged credit.

During a recent church service at Alfred Street, Senior Pastor Howard-Jean Wesley spoke with his congregation about the initiative. “We are getting ready with our SEEK offering to stop the eviction of 450 families in the city of Alexandria who can retain their houses because of our giving. People wanting to be connected to something bigger than themselves,” Wesley said, “and in the midst of the days and times in which we live which seem to be so callous and cruel to people who are impoverished, here’s a way to make a difference.”

The program reflects a growing trend of faith-based and community organizations stepping in where gaps in housing affordability persist. Public housing residents often face fixed incomes, rising living costs, and limited resources, making it difficult to recover once they fall behind.

Local housing officials are working with the church to identify eligible households and ensure the funds are distributed effectively. While the donation will not solve the broader housing crisis, it is expected to provide immediate relief to many families across the city.

All residents who have their backrent wiped clean will also have to go in for individual meetings to discuss how the problem came to be and similarly what can be done to prevent that issue in the future, according to NBC Washington.

For recipients, the impact is both financial and emotional. Clearing rent debt can mean a fresh start, allowing families to focus on stability rather than survival.

As housing affordability continues to be a national concern, initiatives like this highlight how local partnerships can deliver meaningful, if temporary, solutions for those most in need.