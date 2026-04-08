50 Cent documentary series greenlit at Hulu, exploring rise to global fame

A new documentary series chronicling the life and career of 50 Cent is officially in the works at Hulu, confirming that 50 Cent’s sharing of the news in a since-deleted post to Instagram on April 1, in which the rapper claimed that “HULU wins in a bidding war against STARZ, NETFLIX, and APPLE for my new doc,” was more than just an April Fool’s joke. However, the alleged $75 million price tag is unconfirmed.

According to Deadline, the Disney-owned streamer has greenlit a three-part docuseries that will tell the story of the rapper, born Curtis Jackson, from his early life in Queens, New York, to his rise as one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

The series will revisit key moments in Jackson’s life, including surviving a near-fatal shooting in 2000 and his breakthrough with the 2003 album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” which featured the global hit “In Da Club.” Over the years, he has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

Beyond music, the documentary will also explore his evolution into a business and entertainment powerhouse. Jackson has built a successful career in television and film, most notably as the executive producer behind the hit series “Power” and its many spin-offs.

The project is being directed by Mandon Lovett, whose previous work includes music-focused documentaries such as “Rap Caviar Presents” and “For Khadija: The French Montana Story.” Production is being handled by The Intellectual Property Corporation in partnership with Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television.

Patrick Altema will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Jackson and IPC executives Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

The documentary is described as a “definitive” look at 50 Cent’s journey, highlighting how he has repeatedly reinvented himself across industries while turning personal adversity into long-term success. It aims to provide an intimate portrait of both the artist and the entrepreneur behind the brand.

The series adds to Hulu’s growing slate of music documentaries, which includes projects focused on artists like Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen.

A release date has not yet been announced, but the project is expected to draw strong interest given 50 Cent’s lasting impact on music, television, and popular culture.