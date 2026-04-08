After 200 days in the hospital, a Georgia boy receives a lifesaving heart transplant

After more than 200 days in the hospital waiting for a donor, a 6-year-old Georgia boy is finally home — and embracing a second chance at life, according to Atlanta News First.

Khu’meri Williams of Loganville, Georgia, recently received a lifesaving heart transplant after doctors discovered he was suffering from severe heart failure. The health scare began shortly after he started kindergarten, when his parents noticed troubling changes in his condition.

His mother, Sara Gibson, said the once energetic child began losing weight rapidly and struggled to keep food down. As his symptoms worsened, doctors determined that Khu’meri’s heart was functioning at only a fraction of its normal capacity.

He was soon admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and placed on the transplant waiting list. What followed was a long and emotional hospital stay for Khu’meri and his family.

The first month was spent in the intensive care unit as doctors worked to stabilize him. Over time, the hospital became something of a second home while the family waited for the call that could change everything.

Despite the challenges, Khu’meri’s bright personality made an impression on hospital staff. During his stay, he made friends throughout the hospital and even got the chance to meet one of his favorite characters, Sonic the Hedgehog — twice.

After 200 days, the call finally came: a donor heart had become available. Surgeons performed the transplant two days later.

Following weeks of recovery, Khu’meri was able to return home. He’ll need lifelong medications and ongoing care, but his family is grateful to see him getting back to being a kid — and looking forward to celebrating many more birthdays.