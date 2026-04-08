Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ is getting the Rockabye Baby lullaby treatment ahead of its 10th anniversary

Is it time for even the babies to get in formation?

A decade after its release, “Lemonade” by Beyoncé is being reintroduced in an unexpected way, as a lullaby album designed for children and relaxation.

The Rockabye Baby series will release Lullaby Renditions of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” on April 10, just weeks before the original album’s 10th anniversary on April 23, according to Billboard. Known for transforming popular music into calming, instrumental versions, the brand will reinterpret the entire tracklist using gentle sounds like bells, chimes, and xylophones.

Unlike many previous releases in the series, which often feature selected hits, this project will cover all 12 tracks from “Lemonade.” Songs such as “Hold Up,” “Sorry,” and “Formation” will be stripped of vocals and reworked into softer, sleep-friendly arrangements.

The release also pays visual tribute to the original album. While Beyoncé’s iconic cover featured her in profile wearing a fur coat, the lullaby version replaces her with the brand’s teddy bear mascot, styled in a similar outfit but facing forward in a more playful, child-friendly pose.

Rockabye Baby first teased the project in late March with a lullaby version of “Hold Up,” accompanied by an animated video that swaps the original song’s dramatic imagery for a peaceful, bedtime setting. The clip features the teddy bear mascot exploring a serene outdoor environment before settling in to fall asleep as the music plays.

“Lemonade,” originally released in 2016, was both a commercial and critical success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and winning two Grammy Awards. The visual album became a cultural milestone, praised for its exploration of themes such as identity, relationships, and Black womanhood.

This lullaby adaptation joins a list of Rockabye Baby projects that have reimagined influential albums, including works by Marvin Gaye and Lauryn Hill.

While the tone of the new release is far removed from the intensity of the original, it highlights the enduring influence of “Lemonade,” showing how its music continues to resonate across audiences, even in its most soothing form.