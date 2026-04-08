Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorced Sistas’ sets April return for second half of season one

“Divorced Sistas” fans won’t have to wait much longer for new episodes, as the second half of the show’s first season is officially set to return later this month.

According to Deadline, the series created by Tyler Perry will premiere its Season 1B on April 15 via Paramount+. The rollout will begin with two episodes on premiere night, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on May 27.

The show centers on a tight-knit group of women, Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette, as they navigate the emotional highs and lows of relationships, divorce, and personal growth. While the first half of the season introduced their individual struggles, the upcoming episodes are expected to raise the stakes significantly.

Cast members have teased that viewers can expect deeper character development and more intense conflicts. LeToya Luckett, who plays Rasheda, described her character as a strong but layered figure balancing family, faith, and personal challenges. Meanwhile, Khadeen Ellis hinted that her character Geneva will be forced to confront difficult truths that could reshape her relationships.

Other cast members also previewed evolving storylines. Porscha Coleman said Naomi’s bold personality will continue to drive both drama and tension, while Briana Price noted that Tiffany’s journey will focus on opening herself up to love. Jennifer Sears added that Bridgette’s arc will explore whether she can maintain her newfound confidence amid ongoing personal struggles.

Season 1B is expected to dive deeper into the dynamics within the friend group, with long-standing tensions coming to a head. As relationships are tested and past decisions resurface, the characters will be forced to confront the consequences of their actions.

The series, which originally aired on BET before becoming available on Paramount+, continues to build momentum as part of Tyler Perry’s expanding television slate.

With new episodes on the horizon, viewers can expect a mix of emotional storytelling, personal breakthroughs, and the kind of drama that has helped make the show a standout among recent ensemble series.