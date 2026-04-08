Octavia E. Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower’ is set to become a feature film, with Melina Matsoukas directing

One of the most lauded science fiction novels from writer Octavia E. Butler is heading to the big screen, according to Variety.

Melina Matsoukas, who made waves with her work with Beyoncé and the direction of her feature film debut “Queen & Slim,” is set to helm an adaptation of “Parable of the Sower” for Warner Bros. The 1993 dystopian novel by Butler, focusing on climate change, social inequality and more in a 2020s version of Los Angeles, has been widely regarded as one of the most influential books in the genre’s history, alongside ‘1984’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

Although Butler’s novel was critically acclaimed upon release, it would take another 27 years before it became a New York Times bestseller, ironically enough, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book follows Lauren Olamina, a young woman who is diagnosed with hyperempathy, a sensitivity to others’ emotions. Over the course of the novel, she and her family venture north as they navigate a world transformed and a landscape completely changed.

“But what begins as a fight for survival,” a synopsis of the book reads, “soon leads to something much more: the birth of a new faith and a startling vision of human destiny.”

Butler, a pioneer in terms of science fiction, became rightfully appreciated as one of the first Black women to achieve national recognition in the genre, with books such as “Kindred,” “Fledgling,” and the two books in the “Parable” series, “Parable of the Sower,” and its 1998 follow-up, “Parable of the Talents.”

Also Read:Opera based on Octavia Butler novel makes New York City premiere

Outside of “Queen & Slim,” Matsoukas is widely considered one of the more sought-after music video directors of the late 2000s and early 2010s, directing several videos for Beyoncé, including “Formation,” Rihanna‘s “We Found Love,” and eight episodes of HBO’s “Insecure.” Matsoukas will also serve as executive producer for the film, along with “The Hunger Games” producer Nina Jacobson, “Crazy Rich Asians” producer Brad Simpson, and Jules Jackson, who serves as the managing director of Butler’s estate, which includes all IP, licensing, and more.

“Parable of the Sower” marks the latest of Butler’s books to be adapted for the screen. In 2022, “Kindred,” Butler’s first acclaimed novel, was adapted by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins into a series for FX. The network canceled it after one season.