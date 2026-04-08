In a deep red Georgia district, Shawn Harris’ performance might spell trouble for Republicans

A reliable red voting bloc for Republicans shrank a bit on Tuesday night.

In the runoff election for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, Clay Fuller, a businessman backed by President Donald Trump, won over Democrat Shawn Harris. The race was to see which man would complete Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s term in Congress after she resigned in January.

Despite the Republicans’ 12-point win, as Fuller carried 56 percent of the vote, the results raised eyebrows across both sides of the aisle.

In a district that Trump carried handily by 37 points in 2024, Harris, a former Army veteran and farmer, outperformed every Democrat candidate that was on the ballot for a Congressional seat dating back to 2012. Harris, who ran against Greene and lost in 2024, improved by nearly 10 points on his previous showing. The movement is following a nationwide trend as Democrats have flipped 11 statewide House seats across the country since Trump was elected in 2024

“Georgians are sick and tired of cost-raising, health care-cutting, failed Republican leadership – and Shawn’s performance is the proof,” Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey said after the race was called.

Some longtime Republicans even told outlets they voted for Harris out of protest to the current war in Iran.

On X, Harris wrote a thank-you note to his supporters, stating that, despite the outcome of Tuesday’s election, he was still in the fight for them.

“Thank you, Northwest Georgia. This wasn’t the result we wanted, but the message is clear — people here are ready for leadership that puts them first,” he wrote. “The fight continues. On to November!”

Thank you, Northwest Georgia.



This wasn’t the result we wanted, but the message is clear — people here are ready for leadership that puts them first.



The fight continues. On to November! #GA14 pic.twitter.com/5fOX4noJ1D — Shawn Harris for Congress (@ShawnForGeorgia) April 8, 2026

Once Fuller received Trump’s endorsement, other established Republicans in offices statewide backed him, including Gov. Brian Kemp. Considering Harris outpaced the field in the March primary, he’ll likely be seen again come November. Due to his background as a retired Army general, the self-described “dirt road Democrat” was encouraged by Republican veterans in the area to run for office. And given how the race turned out on Tuesday, there’s a strong possibility he improves even more on his historic performance.

“They should never have to spend money on a ruby red district,” Harris said on Tuesday. “That tells you that things are changing here in northwest Georgia.”

For Fuller, securing a GOP stronghold doesn’t mean he’ll finish out Greene’s term without some internal party resistance. He’s up for another Republican primary on May 19 and could face yet another runoff race in June. All of that before Georgia voters head back to the polls in November for the general election.

In Georgia, the sentiment is clear. With a deeply unpopular President with deeply unpopular policies, there could be some slight concerns heading into the midterms.