DHS considers halting international traveler processing at airports in sanctuary cities

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is considering a controversial move that could stop the processing of international travelers at major airports located in so-called “sanctuary cities,” according to officials, as reported by Reuters.

Newly installed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the idea is under review as part of broader tensions between the federal government and local jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Speaking on April 7, Mullin emphasized that no final decision has been made but described the proposal as a possible response to ongoing policy disputes.

“If cities are going to say they’re not going to enforce immigration policies, it doesn’t make sense for us to process international travelers through that city,” Mullin said.

The potential policy could have far-reaching consequences. Major U.S. cities identified as sanctuary jurisdictions, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco, are home to some of the country’s busiest international airports. Suspending customs processing in these locations could significantly disrupt global travel, tourism and trade.

The issue comes amid a broader political standoff in Washington over immigration policy and funding. Democrats have pushed back against additional funding for stricter enforcement measures unless changes are made to scale back certain tactics, while the Trump administration has continued to advocate for tougher immigration controls.

Officials also acknowledged that the proposal could have implications for upcoming international events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is set to be hosted across North America and is expected to draw millions of international visitors.

Mullin described the idea as one of several options under consideration as Congress remains deadlocked over funding for border and immigration enforcement agencies, including Customs and Border Protection. He added that discussions with the White House are expected, but stressed that the proposal is still in its early stages.

Critics argue that such a move could create logistical chaos and strain diplomatic relations, while supporters say it would pressure local governments to align with federal immigration laws.

For now, the plan remains a possibility rather than an official policy, but it underscores escalating tensions over immigration enforcement in the United States.