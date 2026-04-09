Hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa dies at age 67

Hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa has died at age 67.

The Bronx-born rapper, DJ, and founder of the Universal Zulu Nation died of complications from cancer in Pennsylvania today, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Born Lance Taylor, Bambaataa is credited as one of the originators of hip hop, with some even contesting that he began throwing his famous block parties before DJ Kool Herc, the “Father of Hip Hop.” But later in his life, younger Zulu Nation members brought forth harrowing allegations of abuse against him.

Growing up in the Bronx River Houses, Bambaataa joined a street gang called the Black Spades, ultimately rising through the ranks and taking on the leadership role of a “warlord.” But he eventually turned away from gang life and toward community building.

He created the Bronx River Organization, which later became the Universal Zulu Nation, inspired by his travels to Africa and the 1964 film “Zulu,” and he renamed himself after the Zulu chief Bhambatha. As part of the community organizing, Bambaataa threw neighborhood parties in the 70s, where he would perform as a DJ and emcee, becoming the foundation of the hip hop music we know today. His 1982 single “Planet Rock” is one of the most influential hip hop tracks ever made.

He also took the Universal Zulu Nation international, establishing chapters in countries like Canada, South Africa, and Honduras. Many notable rappers like Ice-T, Fat Joe, and Big Boi are affiliated with the organization.

Allegations of child sexual abuse marred the legacy of the last decade of Bambaataa’s life. In 2016, Ronald “Bee-Stinger” Savage publicly accused Bambaataa of molesting him in the 1970s, when he was 15 years old, in an interview on a YouTube show called “Star Chamber,” and then later with the New York Daily News. Three other men came out with their own stories after Savage, many with similar details about how they became close to Bambaataa after joining the Universal Zulu Nation as pre-teens and teenagers, seeking refuge from violence, addiction, and chaotic home lives. They alleged that they saw Bambaataa as a mentor and father figure, and he took advantage of his position when he groomed and sexually abused them.

Bambaataa denied these claims in a statement to Rolling Stone in 2016, calling them “baseless” and “cowardly.” He stepped down as the head of the Universal Zulu Nation that year.

Though no criminal charges were brought against him, Bambaataa lost a civil case in 2025, where a “John Doe” accused him of child molestation and sex trafficking from 1991, when he was just 12 years old, to 1995. According to Rolling Stone, a judge granted the plaintiff’s motion for a default judgment after Bambaataa never showed up to court.

At least 12 men have accused Bambaataa of sexually abusing them when they were children.