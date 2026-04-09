Issa Rae partners with TikTok for new microdrama series ‘Screen Time’

Issa Rae is expanding her footprint in digital storytelling with a new short-form series developed in partnership with TikTok. Her production company, Hoorae Media, has announced its first microdrama project titled “Screen Time,” marking a shift toward content designed for mobile-first audiences, according to TheWrap.

The announcement was made during TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood Summit, where Rae spoke about adapting to changing viewer habits. She explained that the project is part of a broader strategy to keep her company relevant in an era where audiences increasingly consume content in short, fast-paced formats.

“Screen Time” will debut later this month and is structured as a microdrama, with episodes expected to run in short, bite-sized installments. The series centers on a seemingly ordinary double-date movie night that spirals into chaos when a mysterious figure interrupts the gathering, forcing the characters to reveal personal secrets or face exposure. The premise leans into suspense and relationship drama, with rapid developments designed to fit the format.

The project also signals a deeper collaboration between TikTok and Hoorae Media. Both companies plan to co-develop additional micro-series, which will be released exclusively on TikTok and its newer microdrama-focused platform, PineDrama. The initiative reflects TikTok’s growing investment in serialized storytelling as it competes with traditional and streaming media.

Rae’s move into microdramas is a return to her digital roots. She first gained widespread attention through her YouTube series “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” which helped launch her career and eventually led to mainstream success in television and film, including creating and starring in the landmark, culturally significant series “Insecure.”

The cast of “Screen Time” includes Brittney Jefferson, Eric C. Lynch, Jasmine Luv, Xavier Avila and Jenna Nolen, bringing together talent from both digital and traditional entertainment spaces.