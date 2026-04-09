Marvin Sapp and wife deny claims church funds paid for lavish wedding

Marvin Sapp and his wife, La’boris Cole-Sapp, are pushing back against online claims that church funds were used to pay for their recent wedding.

Speaking during an Easter Sunday service, Cole-Sapp addressed speculation that surfaced after photos and video from their March 20 ceremony circulated widely on social media. The couple married at The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, where Sapp serves as senior pastor.

Images from the event, including one showing the couple posing near a helicopter, prompted questions online about how the celebration was financed. Responding directly to critics, Cole-Sapp denied any misuse of church funds and defended her husband’s integrity.

She told congregants that the church did not contribute financially to the wedding and urged people to stop spreading false claims. In her remarks, she emphasized that both she and her husband have independent sources of income and do not rely on church finances for personal expenses.

Addressing the viral helicopter image specifically, Cole-Sapp said she personally paid for the luxury detail, adding that not everyone depends on church money to fund major life events. Her comments were aimed at reinforcing transparency and countering what she described as misleading narratives circulating online.

Sapp, a prominent gospel artist known for hits like “Never Would Have Made It,” has been a leading figure in gospel music for decades and has earned multiple Grammy nominations. He has led The Chosen Vessel Church since 2019.

The wedding marks a new chapter for the singer, whose first wife, Dr. MaLinda Sapp, died in 2010. Since then, he has continued both his music career and ministry, maintaining a strong presence in the gospel community.

The couple’s response highlights ongoing scrutiny public figures often face regarding finances, particularly when tied to religious institutions. For now, the Sapps are making it clear that their wedding celebration was privately funded and not connected to church resources.