Pooh Shiesty to remain in federal custody after kidnapping and robbery charges

Pooh Shiesty will remain in federal custody following a court ruling in Dallas, after being charged in connection with an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery, according to Dallas-Fort Worth’s Fox 4 News.

The rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., appeared before a federal judge on April 8, where the court determined there was probable cause to detain him as the case proceeds. The charges stem from a January incident at a Dallas recording studio involving multiple defendants.

Federal investigators allege that Williams held fellow rapper Gucci Mane at gunpoint using an AK-style firearm in an attempt to force his release from a recording contract. Authorities say the incident also involved robbery, with items such as jewelry, watches, and cash reportedly taken.

However, key elements of the prosecution’s case were challenged during the hearing. The FBI acknowledged in court that it does not currently possess the alleged recording contract central to the dispute, nor certain physical evidence referenced in the case. Investigators also said they have not yet interviewed Gucci Mane (Radric Davis) directly, relying instead on statements previously given to local police.

Williams’ defense team pointed to what they described as gaps in the government’s case, arguing that there is no documented contract, no recovered weapons, and no direct physical evidence tying their client to the alleged crimes. His attorney said the case relies heavily on witness accounts, including testimony from individuals said to be cooperating with authorities.

During the proceedings, Williams was seen reacting to the allegations, at times shaking his head as prosecutors presented their arguments.

The case involves several co-defendants, including rapper BIG30 and others, all facing federal charges related to the same incident. Authorities say Williams was tracked in part through an ankle monitor, which he was required to wear following a prior federal conviction related to conspiracy and drug trafficking.

For now, the court has ruled that Williams will remain detained as the investigation continues and further proceedings are scheduled.