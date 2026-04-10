Mo’ne Davis signs pro baseball contract with Banana Ball’s newest club, Indianapolis Clowns

Mo’ne Davis, who made history at the Little League World Series, has taken another major step in her career by signing a professional contract with the newest addition to the Banana Ball League, the Indianapolis Clowns, according to TheSpun.

Now 24, Davis first rose to national prominence in 2014 when she became the first girl to pitch a shutout in Little League World Series history. Her performance not only broke barriers but also inspired a new generation of young athletes, especially girls pursuing baseball.

Following her early success, Davis continued her career at Hampton University, where she played for the Lady Pirates and further developed her skills at the collegiate level. More recently, she was selected 10th overall in the inaugural Women’s Pro Baseball League Draft by a Los Angeles team, signaling growing opportunities for women in professional baseball.

Her latest move brings her to the Banana Ball league, an increasingly popular and entertainment-focused version of baseball known for its fast-paced rules and fan engagement. With the Clowns, Davis is expected to compete against teams such as the Savannah Bananas, one of the league’s most recognized franchises. The Clowns are named after one of the most entertaining teams in the Negro Leagues, the Indianapolis Clowns in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, in celebration of the “greatest barnstorming baseball team for over 50 years and one of the first barnstorming teams to travel the country playing in ballparks of all sizes.” Hank Aaron and Satchel Paige were even members of the Indianapolis Clowns early in their careers

The Clowns also featured Toni Stone, the first female baseball player to play as a regular when she joined the team in 1953.

The signing has generated widespread excitement among fans and players alike, many of whom see it as another historic milestone in Davis’ already groundbreaking journey. Social media reactions have praised both her talent and her continued role in pushing the sport forward.

Davis has consistently emphasized her passion for growing the game and supporting women in baseball. In earlier comments about her professional aspirations, she highlighted the importance of competing alongside other talented female athletes and helping elevate the visibility of women’s leagues.

As Davis steps back onto a high-profile stage, her career remains a powerful example of perseverance and progress in a sport that has historically offered limited opportunities for women.