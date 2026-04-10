Trump shares graphic, unedited Florida fatal attack video to push immigration claims

Donald Trump is facing criticism after posting a graphic video on his Truth Social platform, showing the killing of a woman at a gas station in Fort Myers, Florida.

The surveillance footage, which circulated earlier on social media, captures a fatal attack on a gas station clerk with a hammer. Authorities have identified a suspect who is in custody, though full details of the individual’s immigration status remain unclear. The victim was reported to be an immigrant from Bangladesh.

In his post, Trump described the suspect as an undocumented immigrant from Haiti and used the incident to reinforce his administration’s stance on immigration enforcement while specifically targeting Haitians and “Temporary Protective Status,” a program he has claimed has been rife with fraud and abuse. The post included unblurred footage of the attack, drawing widespread concern over the sharing of such graphic content by a sitting president.

The Department of Homeland Security had previously shared a blurred version of the video. Officials stated the suspect had been granted temporary protected status in the U.S., though that claim has not been independently confirmed.

Critics argue that amplifying violent incidents in this way risks misrepresenting broader immigration trends. Advocacy groups and policy experts say isolated crimes should not be used to generalize about entire communities, warning that such messaging can fuel fear and misinformation.

Trump’s post aligns with his long-standing approach to immigration, which has included highlighting crimes involving migrants to justify stricter border policies and mass deportation efforts. His administration has also sought to end temporary protected status for certain groups, though those efforts have faced legal challenges in court.

The incident comes at a time of heightened political tension, with debates over immigration policy continuing in Washington. Lawmakers remain divided over funding and enforcement strategies, while the administration maintains a focus on tightening border controls.