Usher and Chris Brown set to shake up 2026 with massive co-headlining tour

R&B heavyweights Usher and Chris Brown have officially announced a joint tour, sending fans into a frenzy and marking one of the biggest collaborations in modern R&B.

Dubbed the “Raymond & Brown” tour, a nod to Usher’s full name, Usher Raymond, and Chris Brown, the announcement was made via the artists’ social media platforms. The reveal included a cinematic teaser showing both performers riding motorcycles through a city, hinting at a high-energy, large-scale production.

While full tour dates, venues, and ticket details have not yet been released, the tour is expected to kick off later in 2026, with anticipation building for what could be one of the year’s biggest live music events.

Both artists come into the collaboration with major commercial success behind them. Chris Brown’s 2025 “Breezy Bowl XX” tour reportedly grossed approximately $295.5 million, making it one of the highest-grossing tours by a Black male solo artist. Meanwhile, Usher has enjoyed a strong run with his Las Vegas residencies, performing at venues including Caesars Palace and Park MGM, with combined grosses exceeding $100 million.

The joint tour represents a rare moment where two generations of R&B stardom share the same stage. Usher, widely regarded as a foundational figure in contemporary R&B, helped shape the genre in the late 1990s and 2000s. Chris Brown, who emerged in the mid-2000s, has since built a global fan base with a string of chart-topping hits and high-energy performances.

Despite occasional rumors of tension between the two artists over the years, both have publicly shown mutual respect. The “Raymond & Brown” tour appears to signal a unified front and a shared goal of celebrating R&B on a massive platform.

Industry observers expect the tour to feature a mix of solo performances and collaborative moments, potentially blending classic hits with newer material. Given both artists’ reputations for elaborate stage production and choreography, the shows are likely to emphasize spectacle as much as musical performance.

As fans await more details, the announcement alone has already positioned the “Raymond & Brown” tour as a major cultural moment for R&B in 2026.