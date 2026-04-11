James Harden honors Nipsey Hussle with powerful new Adidas sneaker release

When we talk about Nipsey Hussle’s legacy, we often point to the statistics: the Grammy nominations, the business portfolios, and the newly minted Nipsey Hussle Square at Slauson and Crenshaw. But for those who actually knew Ermias Asghedom, his impact wasn’t measured in milestones, but in the quiet, steady way he showed up for his people. It’s a sentiment his brother, Blacc Sam, shared with theGrio just a few months ago: the mission now is to protect the blueprint and honor the man behind the mogul.

This weekend, that mission gets a little more personal. In a collaboration that feels less like a corporate rollout and more like a family reunion, Compton’s own James Harden is stepping forward with The Marathon Clothing (TMC) to release a special edition of the Adidas Harden Vol. 10.

For Harden, this isn’t just another sneaker in his rotation. It’s a public promise to a friend. Throughout his career, Harden has carried Nipsey’s “The Marathon Continues” mantra like a shield, citing the late rapper as a mentor who taught him that true success is about how many people you pull up with you. By putting the TMC flag on his signature shoe, Harden isn’t just selling footwear; he’s sharing the weight of a mantle.

The design itself feels like a love letter to the neighborhood. The sneaker is saturated in a vivid royal blue. The spiraling, molded upper and inner bootie create a unified look as bold as Nipsey’s own ambitions. Crisp white accents on the three stripes provide a clean contrast, while the TMC flag sits proudly on the heel, a literal banner for the movement.

But the real soul of the shoe is tucked away in the insole. “CRENSHAW” in bold letters is printed there. It’s a detail that won’t be seen by the crowds at Intuit Dome or the cameras in the tunnel, but it’s felt by the person wearing them. It’s a grounding reminder that no matter how high the platform, your feet should always be planted in the soil that raised you.

Harden recently debuted the pair during a homecoming game against the Lakers, a moment that felt like a quiet nod to the family and fans watching from just a few miles away. In an era of fast fashion and fleeting trends, this partnership between Harden, Adidas, and the Asghedom family stands out for prioritizing the human element. It recognizes that while Nipsey Hussle is no longer here to walk the streets of his square, his vision is being carried forward by the brothers—both by blood and by choice—who refuse to let the fire go out.

The TMC x Adidas Harden Vol. 10 drops on Sunday (Apr. 12), and retails for $160. For the fans who pick them up, they aren’t just buying a piece of performance tech; they’re stepping into a story that is still being written, one stride at a time.