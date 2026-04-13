Family seeks answers after influencer Ashlee Jenae dies in Tanzania

The family of Ashlee Jenae is speaking out after the influencer’s sudden death in Tanzania, calling for answers as questions continue to surround the circumstances.

According to Yahoo News, Ashlee Jenae, whose real name was Ashly Robinson, was found unresponsive in her room at the Zuri Zanzibar resort. She was transported to a nearby medical facility, where she was later pronounced dead. She was 31 years old.

Robinson had traveled to Zanzibar to celebrate her birthday on April 5. During the trip, her fiancé, Joe McCann, proposed to her during a safari, marking what her family described as a joyful and memorable moment shortly before her sudden illness.

In a joint statement shared by her relatives, the Robinson and Endres families described the loss as devastating and unexpected. “One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone,” the statement read. They emphasized the emotional toll of losing her so far from home and the uncertainty surrounding what happened.

Her family confirmed that an active investigation is underway in coordination with local authorities in Zanzibar. However, they urged the public to be cautious about circulating unverified information, stating that only updates directly from the family should be considered reliable at this stage.

The case has drawn attention online, with supporters raising concerns about the lack of immediate public statements from officials. As of now, neither U.S. State Department representatives nor Tanzanian authorities have released detailed findings about the cause of death.

A friend of Robinson, Savannah Britt, also spoke out, highlighting how quickly the situation unfolded and questioning why more information has not been publicly shared. The story has since gained traction on social media, where many are calling for transparency.

Robinson’s family remembered her as “vibrant” and full of life, noting that she had a strong presence both online and among loved ones. As the investigation continues, they say their focus remains on getting clarity around the events that led to her death.

At this stage, officials have not confirmed a cause of death, and the timeline of what led to her medical emergency remains unclear.