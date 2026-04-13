History: Sade, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte among 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2026 induction class, and it might be a list that both Gene Simmons and Chuck D can agree on.

In an announcement on Monday during “American Idol”, the Rock Hall revealed that Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan were among those to be inducted into the illustrious institution. Three other notable inductees, Queen Latifah, Fela Kuti and MC Lyte, were inducted into the Early Influence wing.

The eight performers voted into this year’s class:

● Phil Collins

● Billy Idol

● Iron Maiden

● Joy Division/New Order

● Oasis

● Sade

● Luther Vandross

● Wu-Tang Clan

While the list of inductees is stacked, several notable acts missed their chance to be part of this year’s class, including Mariah Carey, New Edition and Lauryn Hill.

Due to the class breakdown, 18 total acts are going to the Hall this year, ranging from Rick Rubin to Celia Cruz. The induction ceremony will take place in November in Los Angeles and will be aired on ABC and Disney+ in December. In previous years, the ceremony was aired live on Disney properties from 2023 to 2025, but it appears there will not be a live broadcast this year.

Vandross and Wu-Tang enter the Hall on their very first ballot. Sade reached the Hall on her second ballot, while Lyte and Latifah had not been previously nominated. Kuti had been nominated twice before, but made it this year.

Of those not inducted, New Edition was the winner of the “fan vote,” an annual tally of online votes. However, their collective vote didn’t sway the Rock Hall panel, as the Boston-based group didn’t earn a spot in the top eight.

Simmons drew plenty of ire earlier this year after Outkast was inducted into the Hall, reiterating his belief that the Rock Hall belonged primarily to rock music.

“It’s not my music,” Simmons told the “LegendsNLeaders” podcast in an episode published in February. “I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language. And as I said in print many times, hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera or symphony orchestras.… How come the New York Philharmonic doesn’t get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Because it’s called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

Simmons had longed for Iron Maiden to be included in the Hall, repeatedly slamming the institution for failing to induct the group. With them finally making it this year, maybe now he’ll stand down a bit on his belief. Or maybe not.

The more intriguing question is, will this lead to performances from the likes of Sade, Wu-Tang or even Latifah and Lyte?