Trump is roasted for staged DoorDash delivery to White House. Here’s what it was all about

President Donald Trump is garnering much chatter after staging a DoorDash delivery at the White House to promote a provision of his signature tax bill.

On Monday, the White House summoned reporters outside the Oval Office to capture a DoorDash worker delivering two bags of McDonald’s to Trump, making for an unusual cinematic moment.

“I have your DoorDash order for you, Mr. President,” said the female delivery worker, who later identified herself to the press as Sharon.

“Oh, that’s very nice. Look at this. This doesn’t look staged yet, does it?” quipped the president.

Sharon replied, “They’re all your favorites!”

The White House later confirmed Trump “graciously” ordered cheeseburgers and fries for his West Wing staff.

The delivery stunt was intended to highlight President Trump’s no-tax-on-tips policy ahead of Tax Day this week. The provision is part of Trump’s signature “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which was signed into law last July. This tax season, workers who earn less than $150,000 per year won’t have to pay federal income taxes on the first $25,000 of tips earned.

Sharon, Trump said, was able to save $11,000 from the OBBBA.

The staged White House moment did not come without its awkward moments. When President Trump asked Sharon if she had voted for him, she hesitated and said, “Maybe.” The president also sought to drag Sharon into the political debate over trans athletes, asking her, “Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?”

“I really don’t have an opinion on that,” Sharon replied.

“You don’t? I’ll bet you do,” said Trump, to which she responded, “No, I’m here about tax on tips.”

The moment led to the president being roasted across the internet, including at Kamala Harris’ revamped campaign headquarters, which ironically wrote, “Trump has to be reminded to tip his delivery driver.”

Q: Did you post that picture of yourself as Jesus Christ?



Trump: I did post it, I thought it was me as a doctor. It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better pic.twitter.com/a70K8wDzRz — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 13, 2026

When a reporter asked Sharon if the White House were good tippers, the president quickly pulled out a $100 bill and handed it to her. “Thank you for reminding me,” said Trump.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson blasted Trump’s stunt as “theatrics.”

“This White House is focused on one thing and one thing only: theatrics. Working people aren’t saving any money under Trump, they’re bleeding out while billionaires continue to rake in more wealth,” the civil rights leader said in a statement provided to theGrio. He added, “As the president enjoys another cheeseburger, the price of fuel is through the roof, the jobs market is in the trash, and costs continue to go up across the board. He is entirely unfit, unwell, and unhinged.”

While the White House is strongly touting its no-tax-on-tips law, a report from The Budget Lab at Yale University points out that more than one-third of tipped workers won’t be eligible because they earn too little to benefit from the tip deduction.

The Center for American Progress also points out that any meaningful federal tax deductions for tipped workers are outweighed by the OBBBA’s major cuts to health care and food assistance, which many tipped workers rely on because they earn low wages and do not have access to insurance through their employer.

“Despite appearances, this provision will benefit only a small number of workers, and many of those workers will disproportionately suffer financial losses due to the OBBBA’s severe program cuts,” CAP reports. “The net result is that tipped workers are unlikely to experience significant gains from the OBBBA overall.”