Whoopi Goldberg launches WhoopInk publishing imprint, will spotlight new and established authors

Whoopi Goldberg is stepping further into the publishing world with the launch of her own imprint, WhoopInk, created in partnership with Blackstone Publishing.

According to the Associated Press, the new imprint will focus on bringing fresh and diverse voices into the literary space, while also working across a wide range of genres. Goldberg, who has authored more than a dozen books herself, is expected to play a hands-on role in the process, from shaping book concepts to contributing to cover design and promotion.

In a statement announcing the launch, Goldberg said she is eager to discover new writers while also collaborating with established authors. She described the imprint as a platform for “influential voices,” signaling a broader mission to expand representation in publishing.

WhoopInk already has projects in development. One of the first authors connected to the imprint is Rick Bleiweiss, a Blackstone executive who previously worked with Goldberg on her recent memoir, “Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me.” The imprint is expected to publish the next installment in his mystery series, “Pignon Scorbion & the Barbershop Detectives.”

Goldberg also plans to release additional books of her own through WhoopInk, including a follow-up to “Bits and Pieces,” which has seen commercial success and is now being released in paperback.

The move places Goldberg among a growing list of high-profile figures entering the publishing space. Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, John Legend, and Questlove have all launched their own imprints, while others such as Reese Witherspoon and Dua Lipa have built influential book clubs.

Best known for her stellar and decades-long acting career and as a co-host on “The View,” Goldberg is now adding publisher to her list of roles. With WhoopInk, she aims to create opportunities for a wider range of storytellers and bring new perspectives to readers.