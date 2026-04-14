5 Black-owned brands proving workout wear can be stylish, sustainable, and safe

This week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into popular athleisure brand Lululemon for its suspected use of harmful chemicals in its products. Paxton’s probe explores concerns of the presence of PFAS, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as “forever chemicals,” which could reportedly cause a range of health issues like kidney disease and certain cancers.

“Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices for themselves and their families,” Paxton said in a statement posted to the Texas Attorney General’s website. “I will not allow any corporation to sell harmful, toxic materials to consumers at a premium price under the guise of wellness and sustainability.”

Though Lululemon denies these claims, telling the Associated Press that they phased out the use of those chemicals in early 2024, Texas officials will reportedly review the safety and compliance of the company’s “restricted substances” list, testing protocols, and supply network practices.

“The health and safety of our guests is paramount, and our products meet or exceed global regulatory, safety, and quality standards,’’ a representative from the brand told the outlet. “We require all our vendors to regularly conduct testing for restricted substances, including PFAS, by credible third-party agencies to confirm ongoing compliance.”

Through the years, Lululemon has been accused of racial discrimination by employees who described the retailer as “unwelcoming” to Black employees. Similarly, the brand’s founder, Chip Wilson, shared his disdain for the company’s “whole diversity and inclusion thing” in 2024.

“[Lululemon is] trying to become like the Gap, everything to everybody,” said Wilson at the time. “And I think the definition of a brand is that you’re not everything to everybody… You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in.”

Now, if you’re concerned about the presence of harmful chemicals in your workout gear or are looking to replace the Lululemon in your closet, here are some Black-owned athleisure brands that’ll help you feel comfortable and confident to power through your workout.

Scorpion Fit

(Photo: scorpionfit.com)

Scorpion Fit is a Black-woman-owned sustainable activewear brand that provides eco-conscious products made using organic and recycled materials. Similarly, the brand uses a small batch production model to avoid overproduction and excess inventory.

Aliya Wanek Sweats

(Photo: aliyawanek.com)

Founded in 2016, ALIYA WANEK is an eponymous womenswear label dedicated to creating comfortable, stylish, ethical, and sustainable clothing. The brand offers a range of products, including sweatpants and sweatshirts made from organic cotton and hemp, manufactured in small factories by local manufacturers to reduce the brand’s environmental impact.

Vertical Activewear

(Photo: verticalactivewear.com)

On a mission to create clothes that “look good, feel good, and do good,” Tia Robinson founded Vertical Activewear after being diagnosed with Biotoxin illness, realizing that the trends and clothes people wear daily may be killing them and harming the environment. As a result, she launched Vertical Activewear, a size-inclusive brand offering sizes XS to 5XL, made from recycled materials and plant-based fabrics.

Stript

(Photo: Stript.com)

Stript is a Black-woman-owned fashion brand rooted in a mission to design high-quality, stylish clothing that empowers women of all shapes and sizes. Offering a range of women’s wear pieces, the brand is widely known for its highly compressive bodysuit styles, which can be dressed up for dinner or the club or dressed down for running errands or working out. In addition to catsuits, Stript offers leggings, biker shorts, and lounge pants along with matching tops and zip-up jackets.

“We’re not fast fashion in the sense of pushing out so much stuff. We make things lean and sell them at an appropriate price, and we’re not selling a bajillion pieces just to make money,” Stript founder Ari Davis told Essence.

Season 10

(Photo: season10.co)

Founded by content creator Shayla Mitchell (@makeupbyshayla), Season 10 Activewear is designed to empower women of all sizes in every season of their fitness journeys. Offering sizes XS to XXXL, the brand embraces every body type with designs that celebrate women’s curves while offering comfort and style.