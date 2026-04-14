NSA warns Americans to secure routers after Russian cyber threat

The National Security Agency is warning Americans to take immediate steps to secure their internet routers following a major cybersecurity threat linked to Russian intelligence operations.

According to Newsweek, authorities say cyber actors tied to Russia’s military intelligence agency, known as the GRU, have been exploiting vulnerabilities in routers to access sensitive data and potentially launch further cyberattacks. The activity was uncovered as part of a broader effort dubbed Operation Masquerade.

Federal investigators, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have already taken action to disrupt the threat. Officials said the FBI carried out a court-authorized operation to secure compromised routers across the United States, aiming to prevent further misuse by foreign actors.

Assistant Director Brett Leatherman of the FBI’s Cyber Division said the operation highlights the scale of the risk, noting that simply warning the public was not enough. Instead, authorities intervened directly while also urging individuals and businesses to strengthen their own defenses.

U.S. Attorney David Metcalf described the activity as another example of foreign adversaries targeting everyday technology to gather intelligence. Officials warned that routers, which serve as the central hub for internet-connected devices, can become a gateway for cybercriminals if left unprotected.

Cybersecurity experts say many users are unaware of how vulnerable their devices can be. Oliver Devane, a senior security researcher at McAfee, explained that default router settings and outdated firmware can create easy entry points for attackers. Once inside a network, hackers may access personal data or use the connection to launch phishing campaigns and other attacks.

To reduce risk, experts recommend regularly updating router firmware, changing default passwords, and using additional protections such as virtual private networks, or VPNs, to encrypt internet traffic.

Assistant Attorney General John Eisenberg emphasized that the threat remains ongoing, describing the use of compromised networks in American homes and businesses as a persistent national security concern.

Officials say the incident serves as a reminder that cybersecurity is not just a government responsibility. With millions of devices connected to home networks, individuals play a critical role in preventing attacks by maintaining basic digital hygiene.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging the public to take the warnings seriously and ensure their devices are properly secured.