Weeks after 50 Cent beef, King Harris arrested on speeding, drug charges despite T.I.’s attempt to intervene

During his much-publicized back-and-forth with 50 Cent earlier this year, T.I. told “The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show” that he had done his best to keep his son King from crashing out like he did against the G-Unit mogul.

“I spent so much time trying to get this lil n—a off the ledge,” Tip said, alluding to King’s various diss tracks in defense of his mother. “Now, he has justifiable means to undo all of the teaching that I’ve been teaching.”

Those lessons almost came into play yet again over the weekend.

King was pulled over after a traffic stop early Sunday in Georgia. Wearing a Pikachu onesie, cops with the Gwinnett County Police Department questioned him about his driving in the wee hours of the morning. After officers told him that he was driving “75 in a 45,” the “New King of the South” refused to leave the driver’s side of the vehicle, even as officers told him they were trying to separate him from a gun that was allegedly in the vehicle. After a few calls to his lawyer and a bit of back and forth with the police, King was arrested on a charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

The night didn’t end there.

As King found himself in the back of a Gwinnett Police Department custody squad car, T.I. showed up to resolve the issue without his son going to jail.

In body camera footage obtained by , T.I. can be seen toward the tail end of the video attempting to get a handle on the situation and to determine why King was going to jail. Despite his best attempt, the 21-year-old was taken to jail. He’d eventually bonded out and was released around 8 a.m., according to USA Today.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: King Harris body cam video shows T.I. tried coming to his son's rescue when he was arrested in Georgia early Sunday morning.



Credit: Gwinnett County Police pic.twitter.com/kkMJfBQMsF — TMZ (@TMZ) April 14, 2026

He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and hit with two traffic citations for a seatbelt violation and speeding. After his release, he made sure to take a shot at the police, telling his fans he was arrested in the same Pikachu onesie he wore during a recent trip to Tokyo.

“living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo, then come back to ATL and team rocket(F**KIN POLICE) catch me with a master ball and throw me in jail all night,” he captioned his post on Instagram.

Regardless of the situation, T.I. showed that even in the best or the worst of times, he’s going to show up for his family. Especially if said family member is in a precarious position with the police.