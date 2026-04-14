Nia Long shares why she’s focused on herself—even as she admits to liking the idea of dating younger men

Nia Long has always been an image of beauty. From being many people’s celebrity crush to the muse of hit rap lyrics, Long is aware of how her cultural impact has transcended generations. And most recently, she tapped into that while posing for Playboy.

“I get a kick out of it because it means that I’ve contributed something to the culture,” Long told the outlet, reflecting on being the subject of public desire, “That is comforting, that is inspiring, that’s sexy!”

While she can’t quite pinpoint whether she’s “dating,” the 55-year-old actress was very clear about what she likes when navigating the dating world.

“Here’s my biggest thing about dating. People talk too much. I need them to shut up. If we’re going to have a one-night stand, I almost feel like I need to have them sign NDAs. There are a lot of people that I would be down to have a little fun with! Not a lot, but some,” she admitted before admitting that she’s a “big fan” of women enjoying the company of younger men.

“I’m a big fan of this. I love it. Why not?” Long shared. “I’m so picky. I’m really picky. I do like younger, though. I think there’s something fun about [dating] younger.”

However, the “Love Jones” star says dating is not her priority at the moment.

“I am not in that space right now. I’m really focused on my kids, my work, and my girlfriends, and going out and having a good time. … I like to get up and do what I want to do when I want to do it. It’s not that I don’t want to have a partner, but I was in a relationship for a very long time, and I’m enjoying getting to know myself without feeling the need to be of service to a relationship. I want to be of service to myself, to my children, and to my career. And when the right man comes along [whom] I choose to commit to, then perhaps he will be of service to me,” she continued.

In fact, she radiates that energy in her newest “The One” campaign with Estée Lauder as the brand’s first-ever North American brand ambassador. In the video, Long is seen prioritizing her beauty ritual over a hot date.

“I told you, I already have plans tonight,” she says, turning down her date before returning to her vanity to serenade her bottle of the Advanced Night Repair serum. “Everyone makes promises. But you always deliver. I love nights like this when it’s just the two of us.”

While her skincare routine may include serums designed to visibly reduce multiple signs of aging and help her maintain her youthful glow, Long is embracing this chapter of her life.

“I feel like a woman gets better with age […] I’m going to still be hot at 65,” she said confidently, sharing what she loves most about this season in her life. “I’m able to trust my instincts completely. The knowingness, the grace, the acceptance of being wise enough.

“To remain young enough to stay open and have fun. It’s freedom. One of my girlfriends asked me about two years ago: ‘If you could have one thing, what would you want?’ I said, ‘Freedom.’ Freedom can mean so many different things for women, but for me in that moment, it meant the ability to do whatever I want to do when I want to do it and how I want to do it. And I have that,” she concluded.