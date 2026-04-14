Pinkydoll is warning young people to stop taking their health for granted, and she’s right

They always say that youth is wasted on the young, and when you consider how few young people actually appreciate their youth, their reliable immune systems, able joints, and unsore backs, it’s hard not to agree. But influencer and “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star Pinkydoll is urging younger generations to take their health seriously before it’s too late.

Just months after experiencing kidney failure episodes, on Saturday, April 11, the Canadian internet personality and reality TV star, born Fedha Sinon, was rushed to the hospital after experiencing what she claimed were multiple heart attack episodes.

“Three heart attacks episode today, so that’s why I’m at the hospital right now,” she explained to her followers in a TikTok the day after.

In the caption, Sinon added that she “almost lost my life” and was “rushed” to the hospital in an ambulance.

“They kept me there all day, watching my heart… not even letting me drink water because one wrong move could’ve made it worse,” she continued. “I was scared. Like, really scared. No acting. Just me… fighting to stay here. And today… I’m still here.”

In January, after the influencer, who first emerged online in 2023, experienced kidney failure episodes in late December that she said stemmed from substance abuse and an unhealthy lifestyle, she took to her platforms to warn her younger followers to stop taking their health for granted.

(L-R) Enola Bedard and Pinkydoll speak onstage during the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“When you feeling young, feeling healthy, you think you’re untouchable,” she said in a TikTok, before adding, “But everything you’re doing today don’t wait 20 years to affect you. Sometimes they come fast and sometimes they come brutal. Drugs, alcohol, careless living. It don’t seem so dangerous when you’re young until one day you sit up on a hospital bed praying for a second chance.”

In the caption, the 30-something mother added, “I didn’t post this for sympathy. I posted it because it’s real. My throat is sore while recording this, but my heart needed to speak. Watching my child see me like this changed something in me forever.”

@pinkydollreal Yesterday… I almost lost my life. 3 heart attack episodes. An ambulance rushed me to the hospital. They kept me there all day, watching my heart… not even letting me drink water because one wrong move could’ve made it worse. I was scared. Like really scared. No acting. Just me… fighting to stay here. And today… I’m still here. ❤️ God gave me another chance and I will never forget that feeling. If you’re reading this, please don’t wait to take care of yourself… life can change in seconds. I love you all. Thank you God 🙏💔 ♬ original sound – Pinkydoll

Her message arrives as a growing number of high-profile health scares among public figures—including Megan Thee Stallion, who was recently rushed to the hospital during her Broadway run in “Moulin Rouge,” and Ray J who has been battling health complications—underscoring an increasingly urgent reality: young adults are facing serious health challenges at rates that are becoming harder and harder to ignore.

There has been a rise in strokes among younger women, particularly Black postpartum women. Increasingly more young adults, from Solange Knowles to Tyler James Williams, are being diagnosed with autoimmune disorders. What’s more, certain cancers are also appearing earlier, with colon cancer now projected to become one of the deadliest cancers for people under 50.

At the same time, however, lifestyle patterns are also actively changing. Drinking, once a near-default for anyone under 30, is on the decline among younger generations, with many opting for either other forms like cannabis or more mindful consumption as awareness around long-term health impacts grows, if not sobriety altogether.

@pinkydollreal I didn’t post this for sympathy. I posted it because it’s real. My throat is sore while recording this, but my heart needed to speak. Watching my child see me like this changed something in me forever. Health is the real currency. Don’t wait until your body forces you to listen. 🤍 ♬ original sound – Pinkydoll

Still, experts continue to stress that awareness alone isn’t enough. Preventative care, including lifestyle changes, annual checkups, and routine blood work, remains one of the most effective ways to catch potential issues early. Knowing your family history can also offer critical insight, helping to flag risks that might otherwise go unnoticed until symptoms escalate.

“Health is the real currency,” Sinon added. “Don’t wait until your body forces you to listen.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, help is available. You can call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for confidential, free, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information services. For culturally competent non-emergency care, please visit Therapy For Black Girls.



