Bodycam footage challenges police narrative in killing of 17-year-old Emeshyon Wilkins

Newly released bodycam footage is raising serious questions about the fatal shooting of a teenager in St. Louis, contradicting the initial account provided by police.

According to the Associated Press, the video shows an officer shooting 17-year-old Emeshyon Wilkins in the back of the head as he ran away in June 2024. This appears to conflict with earlier statements from authorities, which claimed the teen had pointed a gun at officers before being shot.

The footage was obtained by attorney Al Watkins as part of a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilkins’ family. Watkins said his team had previously attempted to access the video through public records requests but was unsuccessful, ultimately requiring legal action to secure it.

The incident began when police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen. Officers said a pursuit followed, though Watkins described it as a slow-speed chase. After the vehicle stopped, Wilkins fled on foot, with officers in pursuit. One officer carried a Taser, while another was armed with a firearm.

In the video, the armed officer can be heard shouting commands for Wilkins to get on the ground and to drop a gun. However, the footage does not show the teen holding or pointing a weapon.

As Wilkins continued running, the officer fired multiple shots, one of which struck him in the back of the head, killing him.

Investigators later found a firearm in Wilkins’ pocket, but according to the lawsuit, it was disassembled and could not be fired. The video reportedly shows no immediate threat or sudden movements that would indicate imminent danger.

Following the release of the footage, the St. Louis Police Department acknowledged that earlier information shared with the public did not align with what actually occurred. Officials said the initial account was based on third-party information gathered in the immediate aftermath.

The department added that it has since updated procedures to ensure body camera footage is reviewed more quickly before releasing detailed public statements in similar cases.

The case has drawn renewed attention in a city still impacted by past police shootings, including the 2014 killing of Michael Brown. Wilkins’ family is continuing to push for answers as the investigation remains ongoing, with prosecutors reviewing evidence to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.