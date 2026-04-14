The WNBA’s new class is entering the league at the best time in its 30 year history

The Women’s National Basketball Association has officially turned 30, and like we all hope to be by the time we reach that milestone age, it is without a doubt thriving — and doing so in groundbreaking style.

On Monday evening (April 13), breakout stars, league veterans, aspiring rookies, coaches, agents, reporters, and fans alike gathered at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

The big night had a bit of it all, heartwarming highlights, tears of joy, expected top picks, surprise trades mid draft — including one that involved new class standout Flau’jae Johnson — and of course, plenty of style.

The tip-off was a lively “orange” carpet presented by Coach, and from the moment arrivals began, the energy was undeniable. Players lingered a little longer and smiled wider while greeting each other, hyping one another up, soaking in the kind of attention that hasn’t always been guaranteed. Former player and sports commentator Chiney Ogwumike shimmered in a sparkly black collared two-piece, while Minnesota Lynx player Courtney Williams brought a cool, tailored edge in a leather jacket layered over a white shirt and tie with black slacks and shades. Then came the new class.

Azzi Fudd (R) of UConn walks to hug WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (L) after being selected with the 1st pick in the first round by the Dallas Wings during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

Cotie McMahon, who already turns heads via social media with her style, stepped out in a burgundy blazer dress. Ta’Niya Latson gave old-Hollywood glamour in a sleek, embellished black column gown with sheer opera gloves. Olivia Miles kept it sharp and effortless in black slacks and a bomber jacket over a crisp white shirt, her signature afro styled in a pineapple puff (before she later let it out during the evening).

Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick, stepped out in a silver and black sequined look with a sultry thigh-high slit before she changed into another glittering metallic gown, this time a bronze halter number, during the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Johnson brought all the high fashion in a black velvet gown with a bold cutout and a sweeping mermaid silhouette. She told the carpet hosts she was stepping into a more “mature” era. You could say the league is, too. Speaking to ESPN, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said there has never been a better time to enter the league in its 30-year history.

Flau’jae Johnson of LSU celebrates after being selected with the 8th pick in the first round by the Golden State Valkyries during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

“It’s not just the money thing, it’s everything that’s going on, the attention, the momentum, the brands that are supporting them, the fans that are supporting them,” she said. “It’s just like kind of a multi-dimensional great time to be joining.”

After the record union deal reached in March between the league and its players’ association, which will now base player salaries on revenue growth and opened the pathway to $1 million salaries, the draft is arriving at a time when the league is experiencing tremendous growth across many areas. From endorsements to brand deals to record fan boosts to even expanding the league by two teams (the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo), the WNBA’s increased visibility is ushering in a new era.

Leading the class was Fudd, selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings out of the University of Connecticut. At No. 2, Miles was selected by the Minnesota Lynx out of the University of Notre Dame following a standout collegiate career. During her remarks, she had an amusing, candid moment, initially saying, “I have the highest IQ,” before quickly clarifying, “I didn’t mean that in a harmful way,” drawing laughs from the crowd.

Ta’Niya Latson (R) of South Carolina poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (L) after being selected with the 20th pick in the second round by the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

The No. 3 pick, Awa Fam of Spain, brought personality to the stage in a red gown, shouting out her “crazy” brothers who were in attendance and switching between English and Spanish as she thanked them for their support.

One of the loudest reactions of the night came when Johnson was selected No. 8 overall by the Golden State Valkyries out of Louisiana State University. She strutted to the stage, bringing her signature energy before declaring she’s ready to get to work.

Her younger brother nearly stole the show, excitedly signaling to her from his seat before joining her on stage. Johnson smiled through it, later sharing how much it meant to be someone her brothers can look up to, before teasing that her new single “Woah” is on the way.

However, one of the biggest shocks of the evening arrived moments later when it was announced that Golden State had just traded its rights to Jonshon to the Seattle Storm, garnering a mix of reactions from the audience, including awkward laughter, as they quickly moved on before anyone had a chance to process the news.

Raven Johnson of South Carolina celebrates after being selected with the 10th pick in the first round by the Indiana Fever during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

At No. 10, Raven Johnson was selected by the Indiana Fever out of the University of South Carolina, sharing an emotional embrace with her coach, Dawn Staley, before stepping into the next chapter of her career. The first round draft pick was rounded out by McMahon, who was traded at No. 11 to the Washington Mystics, Nell Angloma, who was traded at No. 12 to Connecticut Sun, Madina Okot, traded at No. 13 to Atlanta Dream, Taina Mair traded at No. 14 to the Seattle Storm, and Gianna Kneepkens who was traded at No. 15 to the Connecticut Sun.

In total, 45 players were selected across three rounds. Beyond the names that were called, the teams reshuffled, and the headline making style, the overarching theme was ever present. The league isn’t waiting to be taken seriously anymore. Instead, it’s moving like something people expect to watch, invest in and build around, and this new class is stepping into that reality from day one.

See some of the top red carpet looks below!

(L-R) Courtney Williams and Ari Chambers. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Chiney Ogwumike. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Cotie McMahon.(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Ta’Niya Latson. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Flau’jae Johnson. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Raven Johnson. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Olivia Miles of TCU arrives prior to the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Azzi Fudd of UConn arrives prior to the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Awa Fam Thiam of Spain arrives prior to the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)