10 new releases from Black authors you should be reading right now

If your TBR (to be read) list wasn’t already out of control, consider this your sign to go ahead and make some room. This week alone, 10 Black authors dropped new titles across genres, delivering everything from swoon-worthy romance and page-turning drama to thoughtful reflections on love, life, and leveling up.

Whether you’re in the mood for something light and flirty, deeply personal, or a little bit messy (in the best way), there’s a fresh release with your name on it. Consider this your weekly reminder to not only pick up a book, but most importantly, pick up a book by a Black author.

Big Girl Blitz by Danielle Allen

Screenshot: Amazone

The final installment of Allen’s Curve trilogy, “Big Girl Blitz,” follows Jazmyne Payne, who finds herself back in her hometown to take care of her Aunt Addison, who pushes her to spice up her life. Like the other books in the series, “Big Girl Blitz” focuses on a plus-size Black woman with natural hair as the main character of a love story.

“With the happily ever after, you know that you’re going to be able to tie everything up and have a feel-good ending, but also it’s real life,” Allen told People magazine. “If you are able to go through hard things, but then also remember the pockets of joy … it makes the hard things feel less hard.”

The Art of Loving You by Natasha Bishop

(Screenshot: Amazon)

Bishop is back with the second installment of her “Forever Falling” series, which debuted with her hit book “Only For The Week.” In her new book, “The Art of Loving You,” the author takes readers on a journey through a bucket list roadtrip that leads to a sweet and spicy second-chance romance between Dani Jenkins and Micah Wright.

Nasty Work by Ericka Hart

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Ericka Hart is reimagining sex ed in “Nasty Work.” Breaking down the ways societal implications have kept marginalized communities from experiencing real pleasure, the author explores how we can dismantle these oppressive myths across race, gender, sexuality, and ability to reveal a more empowered view of sex and sexuality.

Leave Your Mess at Home by Tolani Akinola

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In her debut novel “Leave Your Mess at Home,” Tolani Akinola introduces readers to the Longes, a group of estranged Nigerian-American siblings who are forced to confront family tensions, secrets and their complicated relationships with themselves and each other.

“Leave Your Mess At Home is a poignant exploration of forgiveness, unconditional love, and becoming who you want to be, asking the question: what do we owe to our families, and what do we owe to ourselves?”

Summer Official by Rebekah Weatherspoon

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This YA sapphic romance follows Saylor Ford and Heaven Goo-Campbell, who seem like opposites, but discover the truth behind the saying “opposites attract.” What begins as a plan to avoid spending the summer at home with her mom turns into an unexpected romance in “Summer Official.”

Soundtrack by Jason Reynolds

(Screenshot: Amazon)

A print adaptation of the award-winning audiobook “Soundtrack,” Reynolds’ YA novel follows a group of New York City teens in the early 2000s as they form a band. However, as the teens navigate the unexpected, life-altering success of their music, in the backdrop, Reynolds reveals a moving coming-of-age story.

Through Mom’s Eyes by Sheinelle Jones

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Inspired by her “Through Mom’s Eyes” segment on the Today Show, Sheinelle Jones debut book shares an inspiring collection of heartfelt life-lessons from the hard-working moms who raised stars like Steph Curry and Lady Gaga. Blending insights from celebrity mothers with her own journey through modern parenting, Jones reveals how to navigate the hard parts of motherhood while still tapping into its joys with empathy, generosity, and solidarity.

Don’t Tell Me How It Ends by Adrienne Thurman

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“Don’t Tell Me How It Ends” is a contemporary romance that feels like a romantic comedy. Thurman introduces readers to Kaia, a commitment-averse woman who reluctantly agrees to be the first client for her sister’s new matchmaking business. However, as she navigates a summer of failed matches, Kaia’s cynical views on love are altered by one unexpected match: Ro Jackson.

Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life by Emma Grede

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Emma Grede brings her no-BS attitude to the pages of “Start With Yourself,” a guide for anyone looking for meaningful success. Described as a blueprint to Grede’s mindset on life and business, the book offers tangible, applicable tools and solutions to manage emotions, clarify ideas, and decide the right next step, creating an overall mindset shift.

How Black Music Took Over the World by Melvin Gibbs

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Melvin Gibbs, a bass guitarist who has contributed to nearly 200 albums, explores the Black diasporic roots of music in “How Black Music Took Over the World.” He discusses the rhythms originating from the African Diaspora, the traditions of Southern Baptist church choirs, and the soulful performances of artists like Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone. Gibbs also highlights the influence of African musical inheritance on contemporary stars such as Beyoncé, showcasing the profound impact of these roots on Black music throughout history.