Gospel star Tina Campbell’s husband files for divorce after more than two decades of marriage

Trecina “Tina” Campbell, one-half of gospel superstar duo Mary Mary, with her sister Erica Campbell, is facing a shocking revelation: divorce.

Glendon Campbell, Tina’s husband of nearly twenty-six years, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Monday (Apr. 13), citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who wed in August of 2000, had separated in June 2024, according to TMZ.

The couple had faced public strife in recent years. In 2014, Glendon, who also goes by “Teddy,” was discovered to have left the marriage and entered into a relationship with someone close to the family. The drama played out for television cameras on Tina and her sister Erica’s WeTV reality television show, “Mary Mary.”

In that trial of life, Tina chose to fight for her marriage, rather than divorce her husband.

“The person who it was, she used to work for me. That broke my heart; she was like a godmother to my children. She had access to my home, to come get my kids, all of that stuff. She was in the mix of our family,” she recalled during an appearance with Glendon on the “Steve Harvey Show” in 2015. “I called, and she didn’t answer her phone. When we got home on Super Bowl Sunday, I [told Teddy], ‘Come upstairs.’ I said ‘Are you having an affair with her?’ He said ‘No.’ I said, ‘Call her,’ and so he did. I said, ‘Are you sleeping with my husband?’ And she hung up the phone, so I had my answer.”

The revelation broke Tina’s heart, and she admitted that her pain led her to destroy vehicles and even consider harming her husband. Still, what played out on television led to a greater period of healing behind the scenes. For a decade, the couple remained strong. Now, the pair enters uncharted territory.

The Campbells have five children: daughters Cierra, Laiah Simone and Meelah Jane and sons Glendon Theodore and Santana. Cierra is Teddy’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Glendon didn’t ask for custody of the children but did seek the court to establish visitation rights and for any spousal support issues to be determined in the future. Another factor that could make this divorce smoother than the public fighting between Kandi Burruss and ex Todd Tucker is that there are no issues with splitting property between the two.