Trump posts yet another AI-generated post of Jesus after previous controversy

President Donald Trump doubled down on the controversy over a post depicting him as Jesus, posting on Wednesday yet another post of Christ in an attempt to troll “radical” liberals.

“The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!” Trump captioned the Wednesday post with an image of himself being embraced by Jesus Christ.

The post was a screenshot that included a caption that reads, “I was never a very religious man… but doesn’t it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child sacrificing monsters being exposed, that God might be playing his Trump card!”

The latest post comes after the president was compelled to remove a previous post depicting himself as Jesus healing a sick man. It was swiftly condemned as sacrilegious by religious leaders, Democrats, and Republicans, including Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Mike Johnson, who said he personally asked the president to delete the post.

After deleting the post on Monday, President Trump told reporters that he believed the image — portraying him in garbs worn by Jesus during Biblical times — was actually a depiction of him as a doctor.

(Photo: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red cross as a Red cross worker there, which we support. And only the fake news could come up with that one,” said Trump.

The latest post is sure to fuel further outrage over the president and his circle continuing to suggest that his presidency is somehow mandated by God.

Bishop Joseph Tolton, a former pastor and executive director of Interconnected Justice, previously told theGrio that Trump’s Truth Social post is “sacrilegious” and an “insult to the Christian faith to the point that faith becomes unrecognizable.”

“To make yourself equal to God…the blasphemy is towering,” said Tolton, who argued Christian figures like Paula White, who said Trump “paid the price” as Jesus did with his life, and Franklin Graham, who said “God has raised [Trump] up for a time such as this,” are displaying “the hypocrisy of white Christian nationalists,” which he said “out measures the blasphemy here.”

By standing by Trump—as he embraces comparisons to Jesus, threatens to kill the entire Iranian civilization, and makes historic cuts to health care and social services that many poor and vulnerable communities need to survive—Tolton explained, “They have clearly displayed a total lack of reverence for the deity and the divinity and the sacredness of the person of Jesus Christ.” He added, “It just absolutely dilutes any sense of spiritual authenticity that they even may have tried to still claim. At this point, they are a spiritless movement.”