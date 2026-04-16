Family behind ‘House of Lafond’ recovering after terrifying LA hit-and-run

A Los Angeles-based influencer family known as “House of Lafond” is recovering after being involved in a frightening hit-and-run crash on a major freeway in North Hollywood. The family of content creators is headed by parents Hashim and Johnetta Lafond and their eight children.

According to ABC7, the incident happened earlier this week on the 170 Freeway near Whitsett Avenue during rainy conditions. The family, made up of two parents and eight children, was traveling in a 12-passenger van when another vehicle allegedly slammed into them at high speed before fleeing the scene.

Family members described the moment as chaotic and terrifying. The impact caused their van to spin uncontrollably before crashing into the median. Windows were shattered, and personal items were thrown around inside the vehicle as the family tried to process what had just happened.

Despite the severity of the crash, all ten family members survived. Emergency responders arrived quickly, helping remove the parents and children from the damaged van. One of the youngest passengers, a three-week-old baby, was carried to safety by first responders.

The family said they were fortunate to avoid serious injuries. While several members experienced soreness and minor pain, no broken bones were reported. Some of the children were even able to resume normal activities later that day, highlighting just how narrowly they avoided a more tragic outcome.

The Lafonds, who have built a following of hundreds of thousands across social media platforms by sharing their daily lives, are now speaking out as authorities search for the driver responsible. They expressed frustration that the person who caused the crash did not stop to check on them.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the hit-and-run. No suspect information has been released so far.