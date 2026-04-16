Jury rules Live Nation broke antitrust laws In ticketing case

A federal jury has found Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster liable for illegally maintaining monopoly power in the U.S. ticketing market, marking a major development in a long-running antitrust battle.

According to NBC News, the verdict was delivered in a New York federal court after a roughly five-week trial that included testimony from dozens of witnesses. Jurors concluded that the company engaged in anticompetitive behavior that ultimately harmed consumers, venues, and artists.

The case was originally filed in 2024 by the U.S. Department of Justice alongside dozens of state attorneys general. Prosecutors argued that Live Nation leveraged its control across multiple parts of the live entertainment industry, including ticketing, concert promotion, and venue operations, to limit competition and drive up prices.

Jurors specifically found that Ticketmaster overcharged fans by an average of $1.72 per ticket at major concert venues in affected states. While that figure may appear small, total damages could increase significantly depending on how the court calculates penalties in the next phase of the case.

Officials welcomed the decision as a win for consumers. Representatives involved in the case said the verdict confirms long-standing concerns that the company’s dominance restricted options and inflated costs across the live event industry.

Live Nation, however, pushed back strongly against the ruling. The company has consistently denied operating as a monopoly and said the verdict is not final. In a statement, it noted that it plans to challenge both the liability findings and the damages calculation through post-trial motions.

The company also argued that the damages apply to a limited portion of ticket sales and estimated the financial impact could be lower than some expect. It emphasized that it remains a competitive player in a broader entertainment market.

The case is not fully resolved. A judge will determine what remedies, if any, will be imposed. These could range from financial penalties to structural changes in how the company operates, potentially reshaping the ticketing industry.