Barbara Deer, widow of late Cook County (Ill.) Commissioner, fatally shot by son, who then took his own life, autopsy finds

A tragic domestic incident has shaken Chicago’s West Side after authorities confirmed that a 23-year-old man fatally shot his mother before taking his own life inside their home, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, Kaleb Deer shot and killed his mother, Barbara Deer, before dying by suicide. Both were found dead Tuesday evening in their residence in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police were alerted to the situation after a family member received a fall notification from Barbara Deer’s Apple Watch. Concerned, a friend went to check on the home and, after receiving no response, contacted authorities. Officers later entered the house and discovered both victims with gunshot wounds.

Barbara Deer, 51, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, while Kaleb Deer died from a single gunshot wound to the head. A firearm and shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The deaths have sent shockwaves through the local community. Barbara Deer was widely known for her work as a speech pathologist with Chicago Public Schools, where she served for nearly two decades. She was also the widow of Dennis Deer, a Cook County commissioner who died in 2024 following complications from a lung transplant.

Family friend and Illinois State Representative La Shawn Ford described the loss as devastating. “This is not something anybody expected,” he said, calling the Deer family a “model” within the community.

Local leaders, including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, also paid tribute, highlighting the family’s long-standing commitment to public service and community advocacy.

The case has renewed conversations around mental health awareness, an issue Dennis Deer had championed during his time in public office.

Authorities have not indicated any prior criminal history related to the incident, and no additional suspects are being sought. The investigation is considered closed following the medical examiner’s findings.