Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax was more than just a ‘wife’

On April 16, 2026, women across the country were once again confronted with the sometimes fatal reality of domestic violence, as communities began grieving the loss of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax. The accomplished dentist and mother was reportedly killed by her husband, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Authorities suspect the incident was a murder-suicide, unfolding as the couple navigated what Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis described as a “complicated or messy divorce.”

In the hours since her death, many headlines have reduced Dr. Wanzer Fairfax to the role of a politician’s “wife.” But those who knew her are pushing back, saying her life represented so much more.

“I definitely would put politician’s wife at the bottom of the list,” said Dr. Wanzer Fairfax’s friend, turned patient, Terron Sims II, to WUSA9. “She was one of the most loving, caring people. [It’s important] that Cerina is a real person and an accomplished person and one of the best in her field.”

Dr. Wanzer Fairfax was the founder and head of Dr. Fairfax and Associates Family Dentistry, where her work extended far beyond clinical care. According to her practice’s website, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University in 1999, where she met her husband, and later received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree magna cum laude from VCU’s Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry in 2005. After completing her residency in VCU’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry program, she went on to build a two-decade career serving patients across Northern Virginia.

“It wasn’t just a profession for her. It was an expression of love and compassion. It was her way of service to others,” Sims recalled. “She and her staff were really progressive in helping all of her patients meet all of their financial needs”.

Even after graduating, Dr. Fairfax remained an active member in the VCU alumni network, having won the Alumni Association Award for “Outstanding Graduate of the Last Decade” by the VCU School of Dentistry in 2015.

“Her loss is deeply felt by many who knew her. As a clinician and alumna, Dr. Fairfax embodied the ideals of our profession—dedication to her patients, commitment to growth, and a deep sense of purpose in her work each day. I know she was a mentor, role model, and friend to many in our school,” interim dean Dr. Jeffrey Johnson wrote in a statement, per WTVR CBS 6. “At times like this, we are reminded of our community’s strength and the enduring bonds that connect us across time and place. On behalf of our school, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Fairfax’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who were fortunate to know her. Please keep her children and loved ones in your thoughts during the days ahead.'”

Beyond her alma mater, she was an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, the Virginia Dental Association, the Northern Virginia Dental Society, and the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Society. As her website describes, Dr. Fairfax was “committed to serving not only her patients but others as well through participation in community outreach programs, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, vocational training programs, and contributions to local charities and nonprofits intended to aid individuals and/or organizations helping those in need.”

“Dr. Fairfax loved giving back through volunteer work and contributions to local charities focused on helping those in need,” Ryan Dunn, CEO of the Virginia Dental Association, told the outlet. “As we remember Dr. Fairfax, we honor the impact she made and the connections she helped build within the VDA and her community.”

In her spare time, she loved reading, running trails with her dogs, practicing yoga, traveling, and spending time with family. A proud mother of two kids, Cameron and Carys, those close to Dr. Fairfax remember her devotion to her children. As Rep. Jennifer McClellan, who met the late mother of two through her husband’s political career, recalls, Dr. Fairfax’s kids were “the people she cherished the most.” According to Sims, her death came as they were planning college trips.

Now, as her two teenagers navigate the unimaginable loss of both parents, loved ones are rallying around them, determined to ensure they feel supported, loved, and reminded that “whatever dreams, hopes, plans that they had before this tragedy, they still know that they can be those.”