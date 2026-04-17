Ice Spice physically assaulted by fan at McDonald’s who was ‘trying to show her love’

Ice Spice found herself in an awkward situation at a Los Angeles McDonald’s earlier this week, and the entire situation was captured on video.

The “Munch” rapper can be seen on security footage eating a meal with her friend when a woman approaches them, asking her several questions, including where the rapper was from. Ice tells the woman she’s “from McDonald’s.”

Soon, the woman slaps Ice, triggering a brawl between Ice, the woman and the woman’s friend. In more footage taken outside of the McDonald’s, the man in the video can be seen arguing with Ice, telling her that he’s gonna fight her despite Ice asking why he would want to fight a woman and to let her fight the woman who slapped her. Eventually, Ice and the woman come to blows in the middle of the street, with onlookers attempting to break it up.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Ice Spice was slapped by a fan inside of an L.A. McDonald's. https://t.co/v9zZmQq05w pic.twitter.com/L1lvzOfGsF — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2026

“The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly,” the rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ. “We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security.”

According to TMZ, the girl who slapped Ice, identified as Vayah, claims Ice was being rude to her when she initially approached and complimented her. Vayah also says she only slapped Ice after the rapper called her a “b-tch.”

“I said, let me tell you something, I don’t care where you from. You in L.A., you in my city,” Vayah told the outlet. “You can’t be out here disrespecting people. If you wanted us to leave, you could have politely said, ‘Oh, I’m not in the mood.'”

Vayah also claimed that Ice smashed her male friend’s phone during the incident.