Records show Justin Fairfax lost custody of teens, ordered to move out ahead of tragedy

Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax was facing serious personal and legal challenges in the months leading up to the fatal shooting of his wife and his own death, according to newly detailed court records.

Authorities say Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax, before taking his own life at their home in Annandale, Virginia. The incident followed an ongoing divorce and custody dispute between the couple.

Court documents reveal that Cerina Fairfax filed for divorce in 2025. In a ruling issued shortly before the deaths, a judge granted her custody of their teenage children and ordered Justin Fairfax to move out of the family home by the end of April 2026.

Central to the court’s decision were findings about Fairfax’s behavior. A judge wrote that “heavy daily alcohol consumption” had become routine and that he had increasingly withdrawn from family life. The documents state that Fairfax “spiraled into alcoholism” following the 2019 sexual assault allegations made against him during his time in office, claims he consistently denied.

The court also cited additional concerns, including that Fairfax purchased a handgun in 2022 using funds originally intended for his children’s activities. The judge concluded that he was unable to maintain a healthy relationship with his children due to alcohol use and self-isolation.

Police later confirmed that cameras installed inside the home during the divorce proceedings captured key events. Investigators said earlier claims made by Fairfax accusing his wife of assault were not supported by video evidence.

The couple had been scheduled to return to court for further proceedings just days after the shooting.

The case has drawn renewed attention to the intersection of personal struggles, public life, and domestic disputes. Officials have not indicated any prior criminal charges related to the family situation before the fatal incident.