Kristy Sarah opens up on therapy after divorce, calls it ‘life-changing’

Influencer Kristy Sarah is speaking candidly about her mental health journey, describing therapy as “life-changing” following her recent divorce from Desmond Scott.

In a series of Instagram Stories shared on April 15, Kristy Sarah encouraged her millions of followers to consider therapy, even if they feel they don’t need it. “If you’re on the fence about therapy… this is your sign to do it,” she wrote, adding that the experience has been both “eye-opening” and transformative.

Her comments come months after she filed for divorce at the end of 2025, citing alleged infidelity after more than a decade of marriage. The couple, who wed in 2014, share two young sons.

Since the split, Kristy Sarah has been open about adjusting to life on her own. In earlier social media posts, she described the challenge of rebuilding her social life and finding balance as a single parent. She also shared that she has experienced symptoms of social anxiety, which she partly attributes to long periods spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like I’m building my social life from scratch,” she said in a previous video, noting that stepping back into social settings hasn’t been easy.

Despite those challenges, Kristy Sarah appears focused on self-care and personal growth. Her recent posts show her spending time at the gym and prioritizing routines that support her mental well-being.

Desmond Scott also addressed the divorce publicly in January, apologizing to Kristy Sarah and their family while acknowledging personal mistakes. He stated that he remains committed to co-parenting their children.

Kristy Sarah’s openness about therapy reflects a broader trend of public figures using their platforms to normalize mental health support. Her message to followers was direct: seeking help can be beneficial, regardless of circumstances.