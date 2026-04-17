Taraji P. Henson says Broadway is ‘a different animal’ as she makes debut in ‘Joe Turner’s Come and Gone’

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson is stepping into a new chapter of her career, describing her Broadway debut as both demanding and deeply rewarding.

Henson is starring in a revival of ‘Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,’ a classic written by August Wilson. The production, directed by Debbie Allen, began previews on March 30 at New York’s Barrymore Theatre and is scheduled to officially open on April 25 for a limited run through July.

Speaking during a recent television appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark,’ Henson described the experience of performing live as “bootcamp,” noting the intensity of appearing on stage multiple times a week. “Broadway is a different animal,” she said, emphasizing the immediate connection with audiences that theater offers compared to film and television.

The play is set in 1911 and follows Black Americans navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Henson plays Bertha Holly, co-owner of a Pittsburgh boarding house, alongside Cedric the Entertainer, who portrays her husband Seth Holly.

“It’s so alive,” Henson said of the stage experience, pointing to the dynamic exchange between actors and audience. She added that each performance feels different, making theater uniquely unpredictable and engaging.

The role also carries personal meaning for Henson. She recalled meeting August Wilson during her time at Howard University, describing the opportunity to now perform in one of his works as a “full circle” moment.

The production explores themes of identity, displacement, and healing, with a storyline centered on a man searching for his wife after years of forced labor. These themes, Henson noted, remain relevant today.

The cast includes a mix of established and emerging actors, which Henson praised, saying she is confident in the future of theater talent.

As opening night approaches, Henson said she embraces the nerves that come with live performance, viewing them as part of what keeps the work authentic and energizing.