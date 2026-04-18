After Cerina Wanzer Fairfax’s death, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott demands better from men in face of ‘coward behavior’

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has had enough.

In the wake of the death of Dr. Cerina Wanzer Fairfax at the hands of her husband, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the mayor took to Threads on Friday and made a decree, calling out what he felt was “sucka ass coward behavior.”

“RIP Dr. Fairfax. Fellas we have to be better,” Scott began. “Too many folks trying to make excuses. There are none. Sucka ass coward behavior will always be that and we have to call it what it is. Too many dudes surrounded by other dudes who don’t check their homeboys for stuff that leads to stuff like this.”

He concluded, “So much more to it I know but now a woman is gone and her kids are orphans.”

Wanzer Fairfax, a noted dentist and valued member of the Virginia Commonwealth University community, was shot and killed by her estranged husband on Thursday (Apr. 16) before he turned the gun on himself.

In the aftermath of her death, several figures who had either been in Justin Fairfax’s orbit or had been a fraternity brother or colleague to him began writing tributes in his honor. Most of them were met with swift backlash, as a few were Wanzer Fairfax or the couple’s children. Several posts were eventually taken down. Political commentator Roland Martin caught flak for his post offering condolences to the family, which he later removed, saying he was informed it violated fraternity rules.

Also Read:The rush to eulogize Justin Fairfax only proves just how vulnerable Black women really are

In Virginia, Wanzer Fairfax is being remembered as a pillar of the community.

“Her loss is deeply felt by many who knew her. As a clinician and alumna, Dr. Fairfax embodied the ideals of our profession—dedication to her patients, commitment to growth, and a deep sense of purpose in her work each day. I know she was a mentor, role model, and friend to many in our school,” VCU interim dean Dr. Jeffrey Johnson wrote in a statement.

He added, “At times like this, we are reminded of our community’s strength and the enduring bonds that connect us across time and place. On behalf of our school, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Fairfax’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who were fortunate to know her. Please keep her children and loved ones in your thoughts during the days ahead.”

In recent days, femicide has become a growing topic among Black Americans following the deaths of Wanzer Fairfax, Barbara Deer, Nancy Metayer, Ashley Jenae and Davonta Curtis. Another woman, Ashanti Allen, was discovered deceased earlier this week and the man she was last seen with is currently on the run, charged with her murder. Allen was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.