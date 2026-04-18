Jackson State University names Denise Jones Gregory as first woman to lead the institution in permanent role

In a historic appointment, Jackson State University has named Dr. Denise Jones Gregory as its 14th president, making her the first woman to permanently lead Mississippi’s largest HBCU after years of leadership instability.

On Thursday (Apr. 16), the Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning removed the “interim” label Jones has carried since May 2025. But this moment isn’t just about a new title. It’s about whether JSU has finally found a path to stability after years of uncertainty.

Gregory’s appointment breaks from a recent pattern that has left alumni wary and the institution searching for consistency. Over the past decade, leadership at the state’s largest HBCU has felt more like a revolving door than a cornerstone. Since 2016, Jackson State has cycled through multiple presidents, including William Bynum, Thomas Hudson, and Marcus Thompson, each of whom exited under very different but equally disruptive circumstances.

That kind of turnover doesn’t just impact administration. It affects enrollment confidence, donor trust, and the broader perception of institutional direction. So instead of looking outward for a high-profile hire, the board leaned into familiarity.

Gregory is not only a seasoned academic leader but also a Jackson State alumnus. She earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry there before earning her doctorate from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Before stepping into the interim presidency, she served as provost and vice president of academic affairs, giving her a deep understanding of the university’s internal workings.

That insider perspective may be exactly what JSU needs right now.

“The Board of Trustees put a tremendous amount of time and energy into this search process, and we are confident in Dr. Gregory’s ability to help write the next chapter,” said Dr. Steven Cunningham, vice president of the board and chair of the search committee.

Still, the road to this appointment wasn’t without controversy. The eight-month national search drew skepticism from alumni who questioned both transparency and past hiring decisions. Tensions escalated in December when the board unanimously voted to waive a policy that would have barred an interim president from being considered for the permanent role. Without that move, Gregory would have had to step down just to apply.

For some, the waiver raised eyebrows. For others, it signaled a willingness to prioritize continuity over bureaucracy.

JSU National Alumni Association President Patrease Edwards framed the decision as a turning point. “Today we begin a new and exciting part of the story of Jackson State,” she said, emphasizing alumni support moving forward.

And that may be the real test of Gregory’s presidency. Not just leading the institution, but rebuilding trust across a community that has seen too many abrupt endings.

Her background in chemistry feels almost symbolic. After years of volatility, Jackson State isn’t looking for a flashy reaction. It’s looking for balance, consistency, and the right formula to move forward.