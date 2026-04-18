Suspect likely to plead guilty in 2002 killing of Jam Master Jay

A man believed to be involved in the shooting death of Run DMC DJ Jam Master Jay is expected to plead guilty to his role in the case.

According to court records, Jay Bryant, who originally pleaded not guilty to murder following a 2023 indictment, has negotiated a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

In March, Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall stated that Bryant and prosecutors were “in the process of finalizing their negotiations.” According to Hall, the process had gone so well that the planned trial dates for Bryant were canceled.

Bryant was the lone man who had not yet faced trial for the 2002 murder of the famed DJ inside a recording studio in New York. According to prosecutors, DNA belonging to Bryant was discovered on a hat inside the Queens, New York recording studio where the DJ was fatally shot more than 23 years ago.

If Bryant were to plead guilty during a change of plea hearing on April 22, he would still be able to change his mind about said plea when in court. Hall did not indicate in court documents which charge or charges Bryant would be pleading to.

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Two other men in the case, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, were convicted in a 2024 jury trial for their roles in the killing. Jordan’s conviction was later thrown out after Hall believed there wasn’t enough proof that Jordan, who was the godson of Jam Master Jay, held enough animosity toward him to kill him. Washington’s guilty verdict was upheld after Hall stated she believed he had heard sufficient evidence to convict him after Washington was allegedly upset over a planned drug deal that was to take place in Baltimore that ultimately did not happen.

Jordan remains in jail on an unrelated drug charge despite family and friends securing a $1 million bail package for him to be released in relation to the Jam Master Jay killing.

Federal prosecutors had long argued that the death of the pioneering DJ was drug-related. During the trial for Jordan and Washington, witnesses testified that after Run-DMC’s heights in hip-hop, the DJ (born Jason Mizell) involved himself in cocaine deals in order to square up outstanding bills and provided drug-trade opportunities to Jordan and Washington.