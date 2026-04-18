Boxer Shadasia Green hospitalized after being stretchered out following fight in New York

Shadasia Green remains in a New York area hospital Saturday, hours after suffering a brutal knockout loss at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

During the ninth round of her fight against Lani Daniels, Green took a slew of right hands to the face, prompting the referee to call the fight and award Daniels the IBF and WBO super middleweight titles. Although Green was initially standing after her loss, she was placed on a stool and then later placed on a stretcher and taken out of the ring.

The scary scene put a damper on one of the more shocking upsets in recent women’s boxing history.

According to broadcaster Crystina Poncher, Green was conscious, speaking and moving not long after being transported to the hospital. Mike Leanardi, Most Valuable Promotions’ director of boxing, verified the report at the post-fight press conference.

“Shadasia is awake and talkative,” Leanardi said. MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian went to the hospital to check on Green. “It was a scary moment for all of us, but she’s looking much better.”

Shadasia Green taken out in a stretcher after loss to Lani Daniels pic.twitter.com/rZrrfTtLwR — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 18, 2026

A New Jersey native, Green was set to make the first defense of her unified titles since defeating Savannah Marshall for the belts last July. Oddsmakers had given her a favorable advantage over Daniels and many boxing pundits believed Green could one day fight Claressa Shields. However, Daniels turned the fight around and began landing sharp punches on Green early in the ninth round, all of which didn’t get a response from the champ, prompting referee Eric Dali to stop the fight.

Green was the co-main event for Alycia Baumgardner and Bo Mi Re Shin. Baumgardner, considered one of the faces of women’s boxing, retained her WBA, WBO, and IBF titles via unanimous decision over Shin.