TD Jakes’ daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts hospitalized after trampoline accident

Sarah Jakes Roberts, daughter of T. D. Jakes, is recovering after a serious accident that briefly raised concerns about potential paralysis, according to reports.

In an Instagram post, Jake shared that the incident reportedly occurred while Roberts was spending time with her daughter, Ella, on a trampoline. What began as a routine and playful moment quickly turned alarming when she landed awkwardly on her neck, an impact that could have resulted in a severe spinal injury. Situations like this are often unpredictable, and even a slight miscalculation in movement can lead to dangerous outcomes.

“Last night was scary,” she started in an Instagram posted shared to her 3 million followers. “I was almost paralyzed, but God didn’t see fit to let that be my story. I was playing a game with my Ella on the trampoline and landed on my neck. Instantly, I heard several pops in my neck. She called her dad, who called 911. Two hospitals, several scans, and hours later, we learned that I had fractured my neck, herniated discs, and endangered areas of my spine that could have left me paralyzed.”

Jakes provided information about her long-term prognosis; accompanying her post is a picture of her in a neck brace, which she shared shd’e be wearing for the next 4-6 weeks, in order to minimize, and hopefully avoid, further damage.

“One disc up or one disc lower, and this would’ve been a different testimony. Instead, I’ll be wearing this brace for 4-6 weeks to keep my neck stable and avoid further damage. Rest and recovery will give my body a chance to heal. I’ll be lying low while I navigate this injury with wisdom. I’m soaking in the presence and kindness of God and in the love of friends and family. So, if you see me and I’m out and about, but moving slowly, just know that I’m still the birthday even with a neck brace.”

Roberts is widely recognized as an author, motivational speaker, and faith leader, with a strong global following. Through her books, sermons, and public appearances, she has consistently spoken about resilience, healing, and navigating life’s challenges. She is also closely connected to The Potter’s House, the Dallas-based megachurch led by her father, where she has played a visible role in ministry and outreach.

Her experience serves as a powerful reminder that even everyday family moments can carry unexpected risks. It also underscores the importance of awareness, precaution, and gratitude for recovery when accidents take a potentially life-altering turn.