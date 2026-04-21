Fans are suiting up for the ‘Michael’ biopic — and the LA premiere red carpet just became our moodboard

The countdown for the “Michael” biopic is officially winding down. And as the reviews start rolling in and fans lock in their tickets for opening weekend, one very important question has taken center stage: what are we wearing?
In 2018, fans, unofficially but officially, decided to show up in theaters to see “Black Panther” draped in dashikis, headwraps, and every shade of African-inspired print imaginable. And now, eight years later, fans are bringing that same energy for the “Michael” movie. As they prepare to see Jafaar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Juliano Valdi bring his story to life, fans are getting ready to channel their inner King of Pop, and the film’s costume designer is here for it.
In a conversation with theGrio, “Michael” costume designer, Marci Rodgers, revealed she “definitely wants fans dressing up and going to theaters.”
“I think, 2026 Michael might want them to do their own thing,” she added. “But those who want to replicate have at it!”
And honey, last night’s premiere red carpet in Los Angeles gave us all the inspo we need. From glittering sequins to sharp tailoring to full-on MJ-coded looks, it was a full moodboard. Check out our favorite looks below:
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
King Moore attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Shaniece Cole attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
DJ Spinderella attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Khadi Don attends Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Trell Thomas attends Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Shanae Cole attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Brittany Perry-Russell attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Isaiah Russell-Bailey attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Godfrey attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Jaylen Lyndon Hunter attends Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Serena Page attends Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Demetre Durham attends Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Rachel Lindsay attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Wale attends Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Brandi Marie King attends Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
Nia Ivy attends Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of "Michael"
La’Ron Hines attends Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
Michael Jackson-inspired looks at the LA Premiere Of “Michael”
King Moore attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Michael” at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)