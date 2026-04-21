Fans are suiting up for the ‘Michael’ biopic — and the LA premiere red carpet just became our moodboard

The countdown for the “Michael” biopic is officially winding down. And as the reviews start rolling in and fans lock in their tickets for opening weekend, one very important question has taken center stage: what are we wearing?

In 2018, fans, unofficially but officially, decided to show up in theaters to see “Black Panther” draped in dashikis, headwraps, and every shade of African-inspired print imaginable. And now, eight years later, fans are bringing that same energy for the “Michael” movie. As they prepare to see Jafaar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Juliano Valdi bring his story to life, fans are getting ready to channel their inner King of Pop, and the film’s costume designer is here for it.

In a conversation with theGrio, “Michael” costume designer, Marci Rodgers, revealed she “definitely wants fans dressing up and going to theaters.”

“I think, 2026 Michael might want them to do their own thing,” she added. “But those who want to replicate have at it!”

And honey, last night’s premiere red carpet in Los Angeles gave us all the inspo we need. From glittering sequins to sharp tailoring to full-on MJ-coded looks, it was a full moodboard. Check out our favorite looks below: